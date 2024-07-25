HSBC Mutual Fund Unveils Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, a One of Its Kind Digital Campaign to Educate Investors on SIP Top-Up

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: As our lives evolve, so do our goals, lifestyles, expenses, cost of living, and dreams. But how many of us actually think about giving our money the promotion it deserves? The money that works hard to grow our wealth, to enable us to fulfill our aspirations.

Sabko life mein growth chahiye,

Sabko job mein promotion chahiye,

Waise hi wealth creation ke liye tumhare SIP ko bhi promotion chahiye!

Recognizing this, HSBC Mutual Fund has unveiled Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, a unique digital campaign to create awareness and educate investors about SIP Top-up and the role it plays in their long-term wealth creation. The campaign is a series of three short films of 30 seconds each, with an aim to encourage investors to embrace the concept of giving their money a well-deserved promotion by opting for a Top-Up facility on their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

SIPs are a popular investment tool that allows investors to invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals (monthly, quarterly, etc.). A SIP Top-Up takes this concept a step further. This facility allows investors to increase their SIP by a fixed amount or percentage, at predefined intervals. A SIP Top-up can take care of inflation, evolving lifestyles, expenses, etc. thus helping investors to save in line with their regular income.

The Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion uses real-life situations to nudge investors to opt for a top-up plan to meet their long-term wealth creation goals. The aim is to bridge the disconnect between rising aspirations and investment strategies by promoting the power of SIP Top-Up. Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion aims to encourage investors to consider investing in a Sip Top-up, to align it with their evolving goals, lifestyle, expenses, dreams, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, "SIPs are becoming the go-to tool for retail investors to achieve their financial goals. Through our Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign, we want to emphasise the power of compounding that a SIP Top-up brings in, aiding in building long-term wealth. We want our investors to know that a Top-up can empower them to boost their investments at par with their current income levels and hence be in control of their financial future."

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice President at BornHi Digital, said, "Industry Data shows that there are over 484.6 million people in India have SIPs as of March 31, 2024, but only 0.50% (roughly 240,000 SIPs), utilize the powerful Top-Up feature. This data insight ignited the spark for this campaign. We believe Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion can reshape the narrative around financial responsibility and investing by educating investors about maximizing their SIP potential through SIP Top-Up."

You can watch the digital films here:

Film 1 https://youtu.be/SNQwBpVlEm0

The film features a couple visiting an orphanage and realizing that they are being interviewed by a kid. The serious-faced kid questions them on income, promotion, etc. When questioned on the promotion of their wealth, they are left clueless and are sent away.

SIP Top Up ke saath Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, aur raho unke future education ready

Film 2 https://youtu.be/bTL1zjWrgy4

The film opens with a meeting between families of a prospective bride and groom. The prospective groom is left speechless when being questioned on the promotion of his money, leaving the bride's family disappointed.

SIP Top Up ke saath Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, aur raho long term wealth creation ready

Film 3 https://youtu.be/Sol7qV2WN_Y

Here is a family seeking a cook. The twist is Chotu (the cook) is interviewing the family. While there are proud and happy answers to questions on the house, salary, increments, etc., none of them have an answer to the promotion of their wealth. Chotu leaves, rejecting them.

SIP Top Up ke saath Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, aur raho life upgrade ke liye ready

HSBC Mutual Fund will be leveraging all digital media platforms for the Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign. The company will be extensively engaging with investors via display, banner ads, search marketing, and social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube., etc. On-ground activities have also been planned in different commercial hubs to engage with investors, and to educate and encourage them to consider Sip Top-ups.

An Investor Education & Awareness Initiative by HSBC Mutual Fund

Visit https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in/en/mutual-funds/investor-resources/information-library/know-your-customer w.r.t. one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) process, complaints redressal process including SEBI SCORES (https://www.scores.gov.in). Investors should only deal with Registered Mutual Funds, to be verified on SEBI website under Intermediaries/Market Infrastructure Institutions (https://www.sebi.gov.in/intermediaries.html). Investors may refer to the section on Investor Education on the website of HSBC Mutual Fund for the details on all Investor Education and Awareness Initiatives undertaken by HSBC Mutual Fund.

Notes to the editor

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management should be referred to either in full or as HSBC AM to avoid confusion with any other financial services firms.

HSBC Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in 23 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 31 March 2024, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totalling US$712bn on behalf of its clients.

For more information see http://www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/.

HSBC Bank India

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.

HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 42,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,001bn at 31 March 2024, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

CL 1600

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor