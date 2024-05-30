HSB's MBA: Guaranteed Internships & Mentorship with 30+ Corporations - Apply Before May 31st, 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) offers a distinctive 2-year MBA programme with a specialisation in Product Management, designed to provide students with comprehensive development opportunities. Alongside guaranteed internships with prestigious corporates and startups, HSB ensures personalised mentorship from corporate leaders, fostering both professional and personal growth. Partnering with over 30 esteemed companies, students secure two-month internships with a minimum monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh from leading companies like Accenture, InfoEdge, and MakeMyTrip.

These internships are not just any internships, they are exclusive to HSB students. Additionally, students engage in up to four months of live projects with startups, gaining invaluable practical experience. This unique blend of internships and mentorship equips students with essential skills for successful careers in product management and beyond.

The internships and live projects offered through HSB's programme cover a diverse range of product-facing roles across various industries. These include IT & ITES, Technology & Product, Banking & FinTech, E-commerce, HealthTech, EdTech, Gaming, Retail, B2B, and D2C. This wide array of opportunities ensures that students gain hands-on experience and develop skills that are applicable in a variety of professional settings.

"At Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), we foster an entrepreneurial culture through initiatives like industry case studies and leadership workshops. These empower students to develop their leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit. This holistic approach equips students with the confidence and resilience essential for navigating today's business landscape. Our MBA programme at HSB is committed to providing students with practical industry experience and invaluable mentorship opportunities. Through our partnerships with these esteemed corporations and startups, we aim to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to excel in their careers." Dr Gregory J Dunn, Dean HSB.

By fostering diversity and inclusivity, HSB ensures that individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive, contributing to a rich learning environment. As HSB continues to expand its network and refine its curriculum, it cultivates visionary leaders who not only achieve success but also inspire others, empowering them to drive innovation and catalyze positive change in the business landscape.

