HSCC secures AIIMS Darbhanga project from health ministry with completion timeline of 36 months

New Delhi [India], September 23 : HSCC India, a wholly owned subsidiary of public sector construction company NBCC (India) said it has been officially appointed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as the executing agency for the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga.

This landmark project is set to become one of the largest healthcare initiatives currently underway in the country. The project is estimated to be valued at Rs 1261 crore approximately, HSCC India said in a statement.

AIIMS Darbhanga in Bihar aims to provide high-quality medical education and tertiary care services to a vast population at minimal cost. The facility will feature tertiary care hospital, a medical college, an AYUSH hospital, and accommodation for students and staff, along with various other essential facilities.

The project spans approximately 188 acres of land and will include over 2.25 lakh square meters of construction area.

With an anticipated completion timeline of 36 months, AIIMS Darbhanga is poised to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and educational opportunities in the region.

AIIMS Darbhanga is part of the Indian government's initiative to establish a network of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences across the country, aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality.

Announced in 2019, AIIMS Darbhanga will serve as a premier medical institution in Bihar. Its establishment is expected to significantly improve healthcare outcomes for the local population while fostering the growth of medical professionals in the region.

"HSCC has a proven track record of successfully executing healthcare projects across India, and the establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga marks another milestone in its journey," said the company in its statement.

HSCC has by far worked in various high profile medical projects of repute such AIIMS, Nagpur, AIIMS, Kalyani, AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS, Raebareli. .

