HSIM Becomes India's First Institute to Teach 50+ Real-World AI Tools in One Digital Marketing Course

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 15: HSIM (Hindustan School of Internet Marketing) has officially launched India's first live digital marketing course fully integrated with 50+ AI-powered toolsmaking a bold leap into future-ready education.

From Jasper and ChatGPT to Surfer SEO, Google Veo 3, Luma AI, and AdCreative.ai, the upgraded curriculum is designed to train students on the tools being used by modern agencies, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs across the globe.

"We didn't just add AI to our curriculumwe designed it around the tools that power today's digital workforce," said Navneet Gupta, Founder of HSIM.

"Our goal is to help learners build not just portfolios, but businesses that may thrive for the next decades."

Founder's Vision: A Note from Navneet Gupta

"I want to share something simplebut powerful..."

The world we're stepping into is no longer the same. It's faster. Smarter. Sometimes overwhelming.

But if you pay attention, it's also filled with new doorsdoors that didn't even exist a year ago.

We're living in a time where a single idea plus the right tool can change everything. Not just for businesses... but for individuals like you and me too.

I often reflectif I were starting my journey again, what would I do differently?

Would I follow the same path? Probably not. I'd adapt faster.

Spend less time chasing theory and more time executing.

And above allI'd learn to use AI, not fear it.

Here's what I've come to believe: AI isn't the enemy.

It's not here to replace creativity. It's here to amplify it.

How It's Possible

This transformation is backed by a strategic collaboration with Serve Vision Pvt. Ltd., a digital company actively developing AI agents, creative automation tools, and ad performance systems across multiple industries.

"Being skilled in just one area isn't enough anymore. To truly grow, you must not only adopt AI but actively become part of the transformation. The sooner you embrace this change, the further ahead you'll be."

What Makes This Program Unique

* 50+ tools taught through hands-on projects and simulations

* 9 AI learning tracks: SEO, Content, Website Dev, Social, Ads, Dropshipping & more

* Industry-leading tools like Midjourney, Pictory, SpyFu, Shopify AI, ClickUp, Copy.ai

* Structured 6-month journey with live mentorship and freelancing preparation

Who This Is For

Whether you're a student, housewife, freelancer, blogger, YouTuber,working professional or business man, this course is built for those who want to master AI-powered digital marketing through practical learning.

Don't wait for the future to arrive. Become it.

Contact Details for any kind of Enquiry

* HSIM Support Team: +91-90530-70530

* Email: support@hsim.in

