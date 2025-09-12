HT Systems P Ltd and Euthalia SRL, Italy announce strategic JV to bring state-of-the-art lightning-prevention technology to India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: HT Systems Pvt. Ltd. today announced a joint venture with Euthalia S.r.l. (Italy) to introduce Euthalia Antimpatto, a proven, preventive lightning-protection technology engineered to stop lightning from forming in the protected zonea complete step-change from the conventional "attract-and-discharge" lightning rods. The partnership will localize solutions for India's high-risk sectorstelecom towers, oil & gas, marine and ports, data centers, railways, renewables, schools, hospitals, cultural heritage, and smart infrastructure.

"Lightning is both natural and necessary: it balances energy that accumulates between the atmosphere and the ground. When the electric field exceeds the air's dielectric strength, a discharge occurslightning brings the system back into balance. Antimpatto acts before this threshold is reached, continually stabilizing the electromagnetic field around the asset so the critical conditions for a strike do not develop." said Mr Giancarlo Faglia, Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of Euthalia SRL, Italy. Using a coordinated architectureAir Heads (antennas), SCa Air Filters, SCt Ground Filters and surge-protection elementsthe system filters and neutralizes charge build-up, safeguarding people and electrical systems the area around the installation. In plain terms: it prevents nearby lightning formation and eliminates damage from direct and indirect strikes.

A National Safety Imperative

India suffers one of the world's heaviest lightning tolls. More than 2,500 Indians are killed by lightning each year, with thousands more injureddisproportionately affecting rural workers during the monsoon months. Globally, the best long-term estimates attribute ~24,000 deaths and ~240,000 injuries annually to lightning. With climate variability driving more energetic convective storms, lightning risk and downstream losses to power, telecoms and critical infrastructure are rising.

"India just cannot treat lightning as a routine weather inconvenience anymore. It is a major public-safety and business-continuity challenge," said Suyash Gupta, Managing Director, HT Euthalia Systems P Ltd. "By partnering with Euthalia Italy, we are bringing to India a field-proven, preventive technology that changes the equationfrom passively conducting a strike to actively avoiding one. As the system continuously 'smooths' the local electromagnetic field, the critical threshold that triggers a discharge is never reached in the vicinity of protected assets. We see this as a decisive layer of resilience for telecom uptime, refinery safety, data-center availability, and the protection of our loved ones at schools, hospitals and heritage."

What Makes Ingelva Different

* Prevention, not attraction: Traditional Franklin rods create a preferred path to ground after a strike initiates. Ingelva prevents initiation within the protection volume.

* Total coverage: A system of Air Heads + air/ground filters + SPDs provides a coordinated shield against direct and indirect strikes and surge phenomena.

* Aesthetic, retrofit-friendly: Low-profile components integrate with rooftops, towers, masts and monumentsvital for campuses, infrastructures and heritage sites.

* Global track record: Euthalia's technology lineage dates to the 1940s in Varese, Italy, with deployments across cultural heritage, industrial facilities and marine assets (e.g., the Flaminio Obelisk in Rome, Villa del Balbianello Basilica di Sant'Ubaldo, strategic logistic hubs and luxury blue-water yachts).

"Our approach is simple but radical: remove the conditions that make lightning possible around what you care about," said Giancarlo, Chairman, Euthalia S.r.l. "From cathedrals and castles to telecom hubs and offshore assets, our Euthalia Antimpatto systems have demonstrated that zero lightning, zero damage is an achievable design target. We are delighted to partner with HT Systems to adapt this Made-in-Italy innovation to India's diverse geographies and mission-critical sectors."

Designed for India's Realities

The Joint Venture HT Euthalia Systems P Ltd, will tailor protection schemes for India's high isokeraunic zones and emerging lightning hotspotscoastal belts, eastern/central corridors, semi-arid north-west, and urban skylineswhere outages, fires, process upsets and expensive truck-rolls after storms are common. Solutions will be engineered to layer with IMD/NDMA early-warning workflows and the SACHET public alert system, so facilities can combine prevention + procedures.

Priority use-cases in India

* Telecom towers & networks: Protect RRUs/BBUs and microwave hops; improve uptime and SLA compliance in monsoon belts; protect surrounding installations from indirect lightning strikes, which are often attracted by the elevated structure of the tower itself.

* Oil & Gas / Chemical: Reduce ignition sources; complement hazardous-area bonding and surge-arrestor strategies.

* Data centers & IT parks: Avoid inverter trips and cascading surges; preserve availability.

* Ports / Marine / Defense: Stabilize masts, radar and high-mast lighting against coastal thunderstorm regimes.

* Schools, hospitals & public campuses: Safeguard people first; ensure continuity of critical services.

Cultural heritage & smart cities: Non-intrusive protection for monuments and urban landmarks.

Expressing satisfaction with the agreement and the focus areas of the JV, Mr. Giorgio Basaglia, Senior Partner of the leading global consulting group Yellowknife & Partners, said:

"We are very happy that we were able to bring both HT Systems P Ltd and Euthalia SRL together for this venture, which has incredible potential not just in India, but globally. I have known both HT and Euthalia for over a decade now and am confident that with HT's global relationships and outreach, along with Euthalia's pathbreaking technology, the world is going to be a more protected place in terms of lightning impact and countries around the world are going to benefit hugely from this technology."

Yellowknife & Partners Group, long-time partners of both companies, are also significant shareholders in the JV.

A Call to Action for NDMA and SDMAs

HT Euthalia Systems intends to shortly approach the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) to pilot Euthalia Antimpatto in the most lightning-vulnerable districts and mission-critical public infrastructures in the 2025-27 window. The JV proposes an urgent updation of the standards pathway with BIS, CEA and state PWDs to mainstream preventive lightning design alongside conventional codes.

"Every life lost to lightning is one too manyand it is preventable," added Suyash Gupta. "We stand ready to work with NDMA, SDMAs, IMD, DISCOMs and sector regulators to deliver a national lightning-safety upgradefrom monuments and hospitals to rural telecom and substations."

Visit: www.euthalia.in

About HT Group

Established in the mid-1970s, HT Group is located in India's National Capital Region (NCR). The group has diversified business interests across sectors which include 'GreenGlide', World's first LPG Marine Outboard Motors and also the patented self-closing LifeGuard Safety Hose Systems for LPG and Cryogenic applications, in a Joint Venture with Lifeguard Technologies, Philadelphia, USA. HT also has a joint venture with M/s Red Seal Measurement Limited, South Carolina, USA, for the manufacture of Coriolis Mass Flow Meters for Oil & Gas Applications; and a joint venture with Euthalia SRL, Italy for providing (patented) state-of-the-art lightning & surge protection systems (Euthalia.in).

Almost all industry leaders particularly in the oil and gas sector are HT Group's customers, including Air Liquide, Linde, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, Total Energies, SHV & Reliance, etc. All companies in the group are ISO 9001:2015 certified.

