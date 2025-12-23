HTL International Launches Flagship Experience Centre for its Global Brands Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22: HTL International, a global leader in upholstered furniture with a long-standing presence in India, has opened its first company owned flagship experience centre for its international brands Domicil, Fabbrica and Corium. While HTL is already well established across India through exclusive and shop-in-shop format stores, this new centre marks the company's first fully owned flagship for its international portfolio. Located in Bhartiya Mall in Bengaluru and spread across 17,000 square feet, the space has been created to encourage exploration and help customers immerse themselves in the products in a natural and unhurried way.

Speaking about the launch, Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies, said, “This is not just a store. It is a space where people can experience our furniture in a real and meaningful way. Furniture buying is a thoughtful, planned decision, and in most cases, the entire family participates in the purchase and decision-making journey. People need time and physical interaction with a product before choosing something that becomes part of their everyday lives. And we wanted to create a place where customers can come at their own comfort, engage with the products, sit, relax, and understand what suits their lifestyle and space. Our team is here to help them shape their homes into a real dream home. This flagship store enables us to bring the latest global trends in home furniture to India and present them in their true essence.”

The experience centre offers a complete range of living and bedroom solutions including sofas, recliners, chairs, beds, side tables, coffee tables, centre tables, dining tables and dining chairs. It has been planned to help customers understand what truly fits their needs. The collection includes static sofas, motion sofas with recliners, moving back mechanisms, ratchet back systems, low back and high back designs. Every product is available in leather and fabric. With more than 30 leather options and 75 fabric choices, customers can personalise size, colour and upholstery and create layouts for both compact and large homes. All sofas are modular in nature and can be configured in multiple ways to suit different room shapes and styles.

The store has been designed as a journey that lets customers experience the character of each brand while moving naturally through the space. Every zone carries its own identity but connects seamlessly with the next, creating a calm and intuitive flow.

The Domicil and Fabbrica areas draw from German design principles that focus on clarity, simplicity and purpose. The layout emphasises comfort and function, supported by warm neutrals along with black, grey and white that create a grounded visual foundation. Metal accents, matte finishes, tinted glass and birch wood add depth and texture, and the displays are arranged to help visitors imagine how each piece would look and feel in a real home.

Corium brings in a modern Italian sensibility with clean geometric shapes, warm minimalism and sculptural forms. Surfaces such as limestone, brushed metal and glass introduce richness without distraction, while soft indirect lighting highlights key pieces and keeps the environment relaxed and welcoming.

“Across the flagship, merchandising blends into the architecture so that customers can walk through the space without disruption. The environment is intentionally calm and intuitive so that the focus stays on comfort, craftsmanship and the feeling of being at home. Visitors can explore Domicil's approach to real-life living, Corium Italia's attention to detail in upholstery and finishing, and Fabbrica's contemporary design shaped for modern lifestyles. The space also showcases HTL's global capabilities in leather tanning, materials research and comfort engineering,” Manoj Nair added.

By bringing these international brands together in a purpose-built experience centre, HTL International is offering Indian consumers a more thoughtful and immersive way to choose furniture. The Bengaluru flagship sets a new benchmark for premium home environments in India and reinforces HTL's long-term vision of helping people create homes that feel personal, well made and truly comfortable.

Websites:

www.domicilindia.com

www.coriumindia.com

www.fabbricaindia.com

