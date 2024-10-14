HUEMN presents a trailblazing collection with R|ELAN at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: HUEMN, India's avant-garde ready-to-wear (RTW) label, returned to the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), unveiling a collection that is not only a testament to design innovation but also an exploration of the human condition. After a two-year hiatus, HUEMN graced the stage with a thought-provoking narrative, partnering with R|ELAN to deliver a collection that merges art, sustainability, and intricate craftsmanship.

As part of the collection, HUEMN embraced eco-friendly fabrics such as R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET bottles, R|Elan Kooltex, which combines style with sustainability, and R|Elan SmarTex, a revolutionary fabric that keeps you fresh, active, and comfortably cool. It boasts multiple functional properties, including a cool-to-touch feel, odour control, and UV protectionall in one. By further incorporating ethical practices into its design philosophy, HUEMN aims to reduce textile waste while enhancing garment performance.

Each collaboration presents a new narrative for HUEMN co-founder Pranav Misra. The high-performance fabrics of R|Elan, developed by Reliance Industries, were transformed into an innovative, conversation-driving collection while also showcasing HUEMN's signature elements.

HUEMN's latest collection redefined fabric innovation with standout elements like the use of mud as a design texture, created through seven distinct handmade processes, making each garment unique. The collection also elevated denim, transforming it through intricate craftsmanship, while unexpected objects like garbage bags challenged perceptions of the ordinary. Handcrafted surfaces, bold power suits in diverse sizes, and the return of iconic IPs like 'Devil,' 'Gorilla,' and 'Blood' further highlighted HUEMN's commitment to individuality, diversity, and storytelling. This collaboration with R|Elan fused top-notch fabric performance, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing HUEMN's reputation for fearless design while resonating with a broad range of buyers.

As always, HUEMN's runway was more than a fashion showcaseit was a performance that blended narrative and artallowing the runway to become a platform for commentary.

COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

HUEMN Mud

At the heart of the presentation was HUEMN's nature of pushing boundaries in fabric development and garment construction. A defining highlight was the introduction of mud as a design texturereimagined and elevated into wearable art.

Each piece in the collection is crafted using seven distinct handmade processes during the washing stage only, resulting in garments where no two are alike. This intricate approach to fabric manipulation not only showcases the brand's technical prowess but also speaks to the individuality and authenticity that HUEMN celebrates in every collection.

Committed to Denim Innovation

HUEMN elevates denim, an everyday staple, into something noteworthy. With a commitment to denim innovation, the label explored new ways to manipulate the fabric, pushing its creative and tactile limits more than ever before. The handcrafted steps, from texturing to finishing, highlight the skill and complexity involved in achieving this level of artistry in denim. This dedication to craftsmanship is a defining feature of HUEMN's ethostransforming a humble material into a vehicle for expression.

Exploring the Extraordinary in the Everyday

HUEMN's signature storytelling finds new expression through unexpected visual and material choices. Garbage bags, often seen as mundane, were treated as extraordinary objects through inventive prints and techniques, challenging the audience to reconsider their perceptions of the everyday.

Innovation with Handmade Surfaces

HUEMN is known for pushing the boundaries of surface textures, and this collection was no exception. Complex handcrafted embroideries and surface treatments reflect the label's commitment to innovation.

Diversity and Power Dressing

Power suits featured prominently in this collection, exploring a range of shapes and sizesincluding striking 6XL versionscelebrating a diverse community and reimagining traditional tailoring. These bold silhouettes echo HUEMN's belief in empowering individuals via fashion.

A Scandinavian Dream - Pranav Misra's Longing

On a lighter note, HUEMN co-founder Pranav Misra's long-time affinity for Scandinavian travel found its way into the collection, bringing a personal touch to the presentation. A layer of longing and escapism was added to the show, blending HUEMN's socio-political narrative with a more intimate, personal one.

Iconic IPs Return - Devil, Gorilla, and Blood

HUEMN's celebrated intellectual properties (IPs) returned to the runway in this collection, much to the delight of the label's audience. The iconic 'Devil,' 'Gorilla,' and 'Blood' IPs have become symbols of HUEMN's provocative storytelling. These IPs continue to evolve, maintaining their relevance in today's cultural landscape while serving as a reminder of HUEMN's fearless approach to design and dialogue.

Pranav Misra, co-founder of HUEMN, remarked, "We come to the runway only when we have something meaningful to say. This collection reflects everything we are feeling today, and collaborating with a partner like R|ELAN allowed us to enhance that narrative with innovative, sustainable fabric solutions."

Commenting on the collaboration, Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Ltd said: "Founded on the principles of inclusivity and empowerment, HUEMN constantly navigates the shifting social landscape, unlocking new perspectives through each collaboration and pushing the boundaries of design. At the core of HUEMN's vision is the power of the human mind, which shapes culture and communities. This collaboration is a perfect example of how R|Elan's advanced fabric technology's performance and sustainability creates a one of a kind experience."

With this showcase, HUEMN further solidifies its stance on reducing textile waste and ethical production, aligning with global movements toward greener fashion.

