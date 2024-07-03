Hughes Systique Becomes the First Company Globally to Attain CMMI Level 5 for Development, Services and People Combined

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC), a globally renowned Digital Engineering solutions provider, are delighted to announce that they are the first company globally to be appraised at Maturity Level 5, in the combined benchmarking appraisal for the three domains of Development, Services and People, against the newer version of CMMI, 3.0. The results were announced after ISACA completed its audit of the appraisal findings.

CMMI is an internationally recognised reference standard for improving business performance and process maturity across several domains including delivery and people. The level 5 rating demonstrates the strong commitment of Hughes Systique towards process maturity and assured benefits to its customers in respect of delivery and people excellence.

While talking about CMMI Level 5, Vinod Sood, Managing Director of Hughes Systique said, "CMMI has acted as a strong enabler in helping us attain our business objectives related to customer satisfaction and employee engagement. The adoption and sustenance of CMMI at Hughes Systique has resulted in significant gains in terms of higher predictability in project execution and world class people practices".

The appraisal was conducted against the newer version 3.0 of CMMI by an authorized CMMI High Maturity Lead Appraiser. The scope of appraisal included development (using agile and iterative waterfall methodologies), services (tech support) and people practices. The appraisal involved extensive review of deployment evidence and interview sessions with sampled projects and delivery groups and selected areas from Quality, HR, IT, Admin, Sales and senior management.

The systems and processes at Hughes Systique are encapsulated in its business management system (BMS) which is aligned with its customer needs, business context and benchmarked against industry standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and CMMI for Development, Services and People.

About HSC

CMMI Level 5, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27701:2019, and PCMM Level 5 certified, Hughes Systique Corporation (HSC) is an award-winning Digital Engineering solutions and services company that specializes in providing complete end-to-end product engineering services ranging from technology & product consulting, architecture, development, testing/validation to technical support in the areas of Networking, Media Streaming, AI & ML, Retail, Automotive, IoT, Blockchain, Security and WiFi Engineering including 5G, NHG Solution & WiFi Analytics. HSC has its global headquarters in Rockville, MD, USA and India headquarters in Delhi/NCR with development centres in Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, India with best-in-class domain experts, system architects, and engineering teams.

About ISACA

About ISACA For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance,risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

