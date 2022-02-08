Huhtamaki India honoured for New Packaging Innovations at the SIES SOP Stars Awards 2021

Huhtamaki India Ltd, a leading provider of primary consumer packaging and decorative labelling solutions in India - and part of Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions based in Finland - was felicitated with two awards at the 5th edition of the coveted SIES School of Packaging (SOP) Star Awards 2021 for excellence in packaging.

The SIES SOP awards platform recognizes innovations designed by various Indian companies globally and honours them for excellence in innovation, creativity and new developments across various product segments.

Known for its innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, Huhtamaki India was recognised for enhancing the packaging functionality, creativity and end-user experience with technical excellence for two of its flexible packaging solutions namely, 'Side gusseted roasted coffee bean pouch with non-returnable valve' and the 'Limited edition variable festive tea packs'.

"Huhtamaki India believes in keeping customer convenience at the core of its products and solutions. We work closely with our customers to develop fit-for-purpose packaging solutions while keeping a strong focus on sustainability. We are delighted to receive this industry accolade and hope that we continue to make our customers proud," said Ashwinikumar Singh, Head of Innovation & Product Development, Huhtamaki India.

Side Gusseted Roasted Coffee Bean Pouch with Non-Returnable Valve:

This pack is an elegantly designed long brick or side gusseted pouch for packing 1 kg roasted coffee beans with inclusion of a non-returnable valve (NRV) on the top front side of the pouch.

Coffee beans continue to emit carbon dioxide for many hours after they have been roasted. The non-returnable valve in the pack ensures that while carbon dioxide is allowed to escape, oxygen is not allowed to enter, saving the pack from puffing up or bursting. This packaging provides reliable barrier against oxygen ensuring the characteristic wonderful aroma remains intact while retaining the freshness of the beans for a longer time.

These packs are digitally printed to cater to the low requirement or small-order quantity as digital printing is more agile and cost effective than traditional printing processes. This elegantly designed long brick pack enhances consumer experience while the side gussets with registered print elements maximise the branding space and impart premium-quality to the pack.

Limited Edition Variable Festive Tea Packs:

These packs were launched as the festive edition packs to commemorate Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal, India. The design language of the five packs celebrates the essence of five special days of the festival - from the 6th to the 10th day.

The five variable designs were engraved on a single set of cylinders representing each day of the Durga Puja festival from Sashti (6th day) to Vijaya Dashmi (10th day). All designs share the same theme so when the five individual designs are put together they form one large canvas for branding in retail shelves with beautiful storytelling and visual appeal, paying homage to the traditional elements associated with the festivities.

All 5 variable pack designs were produced with matching halftones and each design contains variable graphics with intricate elements - representing significant events for each festive day starting with the arrival of Goddess, to the beats of dhol and ending with sindhur khela.

Recently, Huhtamaki India was also honoured at the prestigious IFCA STAR Awards 2021 with four packaging awards at the grand award ceremony that was held along with the IFCA Seminar - "Packaging-Continuous Enabler for Creating Value" last month.

Winning the SIES SOP platform award now qualifies Huhtamaki India to contest the prestigious WorldStar 2023 awards. Huhtamaki is committed to delivering sustainable packaging solutions and leverages its knowledge and expertise to produce innovative and sustainable solutions that are positioned to support consumers and Mother Nature. Huhtamaki is committed to making its entire range of products recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor