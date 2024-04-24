HUL posts 6 pc fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 2,406 crore, declares dividend of Rs 24 per share

Mumbai, April 24 Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 2,406 crore for the January-March quarter from Rs 2,552 crore in the same period of the previous year.

HUL’s sales recorded a marginal increase to Rs 14,693 crore in the fourth quarter as revenue in the beauty and personal care segment fell 2.7 per cent.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for 2023-24 on equity shares of face value of Re 1. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share on November 16, 2023. The total dividend for the financial year now works out to Rs 42 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

HUL shares closed 0.1 per cent lower ahead of its results which were declared after market hours. .

HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said: "In FY24 we delivered a resilient performance with 3 per cent USG and crossed Rs 10,000 crores net profit mark. Looking forward, I am optimistic of consumer demand gradually improving due to a normal monsoon and better macro-economic indicators.”

