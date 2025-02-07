Huliot India Pipes Signs 12 Miss India Models for Pioneering Brand Campaign

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a groundbreaking move, Israeli piping solutions brand Huliot India Pipes has become the first company in India to sign 12 Miss India models for a brand campaign. The announcement was made by Miki Kedem, CEO of Huliot India Pipes, highlighting the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The concept for this unique campaign was developed by Roshan Roddrigues, Founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, aligning seamlessly with the brand's philosophy and values. Each Miss India model represents a different state where Huliot India Pipes has a significant market presence. The campaign underscores the brand's focus on sustainability, as its products are 100% recyclable and manufactured with cutting-edge Israeli technology, tailored specifically for the Indian market.

A Glamorous First for the Piping Industry

As part of this campaign, Huliot India Pipes is launching an exclusive 2025 calendar in wall, desktop, and digital formats. This initiative is a first-of-its-kind marketing strategy, where regional Miss India winners will serve as the brand's face in their respective states. This innovative approach aims to strengthen Huliot's brand recognition and connect with diverse consumer segments through localized advertising.

The models featured in the calendar include:

* Rekha Pandey - Miss India World First Runner-up & Miss Union Territory

* Aayushi Dholakia - Miss India World Second Runner-up & Miss Gujarat

* Supriya Dahiya - Miss Haryana

* Apeksha Ashok Shetty - Miss Karnataka

* Vaishnavi Sharma - Miss Rajasthan

* Bhavya Reddy - Miss Telangana

* Nikita Ghosh - Miss Tripura

* Apurva Chavan - Miss Maharashtra

* Shruti Raul - Miss Goa

* Ushtu Chiber - Miss Chandigarh

* Angelina Marwein - Miss North East

* Vishaka Rai - Miss Chhattisgarh

* Industry Experts Applaud the Initiative

Roshan Roddrigues, Founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, praised the campaign, stating, "This shoot was an incredible experience with breathtaking locations, top-tier photography by Riya & Rajesh Bajaj, and outstanding talent provided by Times Talent. The combination of beauty, sustainability, and cutting-edge marketing will create an indelible impact in the minds of our customers, distributors, and retailers."

Roddrigues further emphasized that Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd has a long-standing partnership with Huliot India Pipes and has won multiple awards for its creative campaigns. "We are excited about the future and look forward to bringing more groundbreaking concepts to market for Huliot India Pipes," he added.

A New Era of Marketing in the Piping Industry

Huliot India Pipes' innovative approach marks a shift in the traditional marketing landscape of the piping industry. By blending glamour with cutting-edge technology and sustainability, the brand aims to create a lasting impression on its target audience across various regions of India.

With this landmark collaboration, Huliot India Pipes is set to revolutionize industry advertising while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and high-quality piping solutions.

