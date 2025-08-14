"Hum Hai Bharatwasi" by Ashok Gupta, by RRAGa Duo-- a proud echo of Kavi Pradeep's "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: "Ae mere desh ke logon... bhulo wo baatein purani...tum garv se sunao naye Bharat ki kahani... hum hai Bharatwasi..." launched under the label RRAGa Duo, co-founded by Ashok Gupta, a fast-rising lyricist and author based in Los Angeles, USA, and Ritu Rawat, an accomplished singer, lyricist, and music composer rooted in Uttarakhand and currently based in Chandigarh, "Hum Hai Bharatwasi" is a heartfelt patriotic song penned by Ashok Gupta. It evokes memories of the timeless "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" penned by Kavi Pradeep.

"Hum Hai Bharatwasi" is a tribute by Ashok Gupta to Bharat and the people of Bharat. The soulful music direction and rendition by Ritu Rawat breathe life into the stirring lyrics.

Ashok Gupta, who retired after a successful 35-year corporate career, culminating in his role as Vice President and General Manager at Xerox Corporation, continues to stay deeply connected with his roots. Though settled in the US for over 53 years, Bharat remains alive in his heart.

"The song 'Ae mere desh ke logon... bhulo wo baatein purani...tum garv se sunao naye Bharat ki kahani... hum hai Bharatwasi...' is a true and passionate gift from me to my motherland - Bharat and its people," says Mr. Ashok Gupta. "I truly wish that this labour of love finds a place in the hearts of every Bharatvasi."

The song is dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and to our great scientists who made the Chandrayaan mission a resounding success. Both pillars of the nation Defence and Science are celebrated in this moving tribute.

Released on 10th August 2025, the song is perfectly suited for national occasions such as 15th August (Independence Day) and 26th January (Republic Day). It is already being loved by audiences and is streaming across all major platforms under the title "Hum Hain Bharatwasi."

The track is gaining significant traction, trending on Instagram, and inspiring numerous influencers and creators to make videos and reels. Several artists are also producing their own covers, helping the song reach even more hearts.

About Ashok Gupta

Mr. Ashok Gupta is an IIT Gold Medallist and recipient of the prestigious President of India Gold Medal, awarded to one graduating student each year from each of the 5 IITs (during his time). He earned his B.Tech. from IIT Kharagpur (1970) and his M.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur (1972).

A Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma and holder of an MBA from the University of Rochester (USA, 1975), Mr. Gupta spent over three decades in leadership roles in the tech industry.

Now, at age 76, he has unknowingly evolved into a gifted poet and lyricist, writing evocative lyrics in both Hindi and English. His works are available on Spotify and other streaming platforms. His written collection can be explored at:

[Ashok Gupta's Sub stack] (https://AshokGupta's -(a budding poet)

About the Song: "Hum Hain Bharatwasi"

Genre: Hindi Patriotic

Theme: Tribute to Indian Armed Forces & Scientists

Essence: Celebrates India's pride, unity, and progress

A love letter to India, its people, and its achievements on the global stage, the song salutes the bravery of our soldiers and the brilliance of our scientists, especially celebrating the success of Mission Chandrayaan.

A powerful blend of melody and patriotism, the track is set to become an anthem for national celebrations in schools, colleges, cultural events, and playlists.

YouTube Link: Watch Here

Credits:

* Lyricist: Ashok Gupta

* Female Vocals: Ritu Rawat

* Male Vocals: Nikhil

* Composer: Ritu Rawat

* Music: Dynamic Music

* Guitar: Pawan Kumar

* Flute: Ravi Singh

Social Media:

* Ritu Rawat Instagram: @ritu_rawat06

* Ashok Gupta Instagram: @ashokgupta_poet_wordleguru

For Permissions/Collaborations: ashokgupta.music@gmail.com

Contact: Shivani72@gmail.com / +91 9810549501

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor