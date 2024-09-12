Human Biogenesis Raises Pre-Seed Investment from Campus Fund

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Campus Fund, today announced its investment in Human Biogenesis, a groundbreaking biotech startup developing an innovative semen detection kit. This pre-seed funding round will support Human Biogenesis in bringing its revolutionary product to market.

Founded by Debabrata Mandal and Sachitanand K. Roy, both biotechnology graduates from SRM University Chennai, Human Biogenesis is pioneering a first-of-its-kind semen detection kit that can confirm pregnancy risk within 15 minutes, up to 72 hours after intercourse. This non-invasive test empowers women to make informed decisions about using emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs), potentially reducing unnecessary consumption and associated side effects. The product also has promising applications in forensic science for sexual assault cases.

The global emergency contraceptive market is projected to reach $37 billion by 2032. In India alone, over 139 million women use modern contraceptive methods. Human Biogenesis aims to create a new product category addressing a critical need in women's reproductive health and wellness.

Human Biogenesis' semen detection kit offers several advantages over existing methods: Point-of-care testing with results in 10-15 minutes, high accuracy and specificity), user-friendly design that requires no special training, and cost-effective compared to alternative options.

Debebrata said "At Human Biogenesis, we're driven by a vision to empower women with better control over their reproductive health. Our semen detection kit represents years of dedicated research and development, inspired by real-world challenges we've observed. With Campus Fund's support, we're now poised to bring this innovative solution to market, potentially transforming how women approach contraception and reproductive health decisions."

Darshan Doshi, from Campus Fund, said "We are thrilled to invest in Human Biogenesis, which embodies the kind of innovation and potential for global impact that Campus Fund seeks. Their semen detection kit addresses a critical gap in women's reproductive health. We are particularly impressed by the founders' vision and technical expertise. Human Biogenesis has the potential to create an entirely new product category, and we're excited to support them on this journey."

The investment will support Human Biogenesis in completing clinical trials, securing patents, and preparing for market launch. With its potential to disrupt the contraceptive industry globally, Human Biogenesis represents an exciting addition to Campus Fund's portfolio.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor