Human Mobile Devices Dial Up Jimmy Shergill To Front New Campaign For The HMD 105 & HMD 110

New Delhi [India], July 22: Gear up for some dazzling celeb-power-packed news, as Human Mobile Devices teams up with the critically acclaimed actor and producer, Jimmy Shergill, as the new face of its much-loved feature phone line-up. The highly lauded actor from the Hindi and Punjabi film industry will appear as the face of the HMD 105 and HMD 110 'Khoob Chalega', a 360-degree campaign spread through OOH, social media and digital.

Shergill's association with Human Mobile Devices marks a significant milestone in HMD's mission to connect millions of Indians with reliable and innovative communication devices.

Speaking about the recently formed partnership, Ravi Kunwar, VP- HMD India and APAC commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Shergill as the face of the Khoob Chalega campaign of HMD's 105 & 110. Jimmy's strong, resilient, and relatable persona perfectly embodies the spirit of our feature phones, which are designed to be durable, dependable, and accessible to the masses. His connection with audiences across India aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing reliable mobile experiences to all. We're confident this collaboration will resonate strongly with our target audience and take our feature phone range to new heights."

Commenting on the newly established union, Jimmy Shergill said, "I'm excited to partner with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose feature phones are known for their strength, and resonate perfectly with my own journey and values. These phones stand out for their reliability and accessibility, which are essential for everyday users. I'm excited to represent a brand dedicated to delivering quality and dependability to millions across India and look forward to what kind of innovation it brings on the table in feature phone category."

This alliance is part of HMD'S marketing mix to reach out to the target audience and create buzz about the range of products to offer. The company is poised to elevate the consumer experience, offering premium quality devices that blend style with cutting-edge technology at competitive price points. Human Mobile Devices is committed to going above and beyond to ensure users have access to sophisticated, yet affordable mobile solutions.

Stay tuned as Human Mobile Devices and your all-time favourite hero Jimmy Shergill embark on this exciting journey together, shaping the future of mobile technology and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com

