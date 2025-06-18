Humanity First: KP Group and PP Savani Group arrange Char Dham pilgrimage and Umrah for daughters

SMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 18: Two renowned philanthropists from Surat have once again set a shining example of humanity. While most people donate or serve within their own religious or community circles, KP Group Chairman and MD Dr. Faruk Patel and PP Savani Group's Mahesh Savani have always operated beyond such boundaries. This time, both groups have jointly organised a Char Dham pilgrimage for around 300 women, including the mothers and mothers-in-law of underprivileged, orphaned girls who were married through PP Savani's mass marriage initiative. They have also arranged an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca-Medina in Saudi Arabia for not only those16 Muslim daughters and their husbands who got married this year, but also all Muslim daughters without father who married earlier. Notably, Dr. Faruk Patel will accompany these daughters to Umrah, personally ensuring their comfort and well-being.

As in previous years, the Char Dham Yatra will begin on June 16, with 6 groups of 50 people each travelling on different days. The groups will travel to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chhapaiya, and other sacred sites, entirely free of cost. The Umrah pilgrimage is planned for around the end of the first week of July, lasting 15 days. This spiritually rich initiative promotes communal harmony, with 300 pilgrims. The key objective is not just religious devotion, but to spread a message of unity and peace.

Mahesh Savani of PP Savani Group said, "Through this initiative, we hope to strengthen secular values. By facilitating better relationships between mothers and daughters-in-law and encouraging mutual respect, we aim to help these young couples build homes filled with love and harmony. This has been our endeavour for years. The journey will commence from Udhna Railway Station in sleeper-class coaches, with food and accommodation provided at every stop. The pilgrimage has been made a reality because of the support and compassion of Dr. Faruk Patel. This initiative beautifully exemplifies the spirit of interfaith harmony. Dr. Faruk Patel also supports the "Urja Noor Scholarship" (free higher education) programme at PP Savani University.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dr. Faruk Patel said, "I had attended the mass wedding at Maheshbhai's event and was made a witness during the nikah ceremony for some Muslim daughters. Maheshbhai mentioned that while he could send Hindu daughters and their in-laws to Char Dham, he struggled to do the same for the Muslim daughters. That is when my team and I decided to send these girls and their husbands on Umrah. At the same time, I offered my support for the Char Dham pilgrimage, which Maheshbhai warmly accepted. May we continue to serve humanity with the blessings of the Almighty

A woman mother heading on the Char Dham Yatra said, "Some of the pilgrims could afford to undertake such a pilgrimage on their own, but for most of us, it was just a dream. I bless them for making this possible. May God continue to choose you for such noble deeds."

A Muslim girl, who will be undertaking the Umrah, said, "Visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina is a great blessing in Islam. It has been my dream since childhood, but after my father passed away, it seemed impossible. We come from a very humble background, and no one in our family could afford such a trip. Through Mahesh Papa and Dr. Farukbhai Patel, whom I consider an angel sent by the Almighty, this has become possible. I pray for him and for my future children to follow in his noble footsteps."

Dr. Faruk Patel has previously sent 11 differently-abled students and their mothers on Umrah

It is noteworthy that the kind-hearted Dr. Faruk Patel has earlier sponsored Umrah pilgrimages for 11 differently-abled students and their mothers through the Disable Welfare Trust of India in Surat. He has also sponsored trips to Haridwar, Mussoorie, and other places for 90 differently- abled children and their caregivers. Moreover, at his elder son's wedding, Dr. Patel invited people from old-age homes, orphans, and differently-abled persons to a reception at a 5-star hotel. His philanthropic work spans education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid.

Mahesh Savani has arranged weddings for over 5,500 fatherless daughters regardless of religion, caste, or creed and continues to support them as a father throughout their lives. The partnership between KP Group and PP Savani Group is yet another significant step in prioritising humanity above all else.

For more information, visit https://kpgroup.co/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor