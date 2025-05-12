Humanoid will arrive sooner than expected, says Morgan Stanley

New Delhi [India], May 12 :Humanoid will arrive sooner than expected, says Morgan StanleyHumanoid will arrive sooner than expected, says Morgan Stanley

A humanoid is a non-human entity that resembles humans in appearance or characteristics, often used in science fiction or robotics

The investment banking firm projects that "the team set forth their proprietary humanoid TAM model that projects the global market for humanoid robots will grow to become materially larger than the global auto industry." This accelerated timeline suggests a potentially disruptive force with broad economic and sector-wide implications.

With the arrival of humanoids, the MS research estimates this potential impact by estimating that the market for humanoids could reach approximately USD 4.7 trillion by the year 2050. This provides the long-term investment opportunities and the transformative nature of humanoid technology for the investors.

Within this AI-driven landscape, the development of humanoids, considered a subset of "Embodied AI," is identified as a key area of focus.

However, 2025 will be the year of Agentic AI, where companies can use Agentic AI tools to improve their businesses.

Morgan Stanley says, "we believe the magnitude of benefits from AI adoption is vastly underestimated."

"AI spend is set to rise dramatically, but we see a USD 1.1 trillion revenue opportunity as early as 2028, with contribution margins of 34 per cent in 2025, rising to 67 per cent by 2028," Morgan Stanley said.

On the nuclear power front, Morgan Stanley believes that "nuclear renaissance will be worth USD 1.5 trillion through 2050 in the form of capital investment in new global nuclear capacity, which is based on the assumption that there will be 383.5GW of new nuclear capacity to be added globally, which is roughly equal to the current global nuclear capacity of 390GW."

Both AI and humanoids are seen as pivotal forces shaping investment strategies and offering significant opportunities for alpha generation within the evolving technological landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor