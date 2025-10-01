Hunar.ai Launches India's First Self-Serve Voice AI Solutions for Frontline Workforce Engagement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Hunar.AI, India's leading AI platform for frontline workforce management, has officially launched India's first Self-Serve AI HR workers for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This groundbreaking solution is already empowering fast growing businesses to deploy Voice AI HRs (Agents) across key workforce engagement scenarios ranging from hiring & onboarding to employee retention without the need for specialized technical support.

The newly launched self-serve platform provides a seamless experience where businesses can log in, configure their frontline engagement use cases, and get AI HR agents ready tailored to their specific needs all within minutes. Businesses can put their candidate and employee information, and the AI HR agents will do the rest.

With festive demand and GST reforms driving a surge in demand across retail, delivery, and services, companies need to scale frontline teams fast. Workforce needs during these times increases multifold and Hunar's Voice AI agents are built to meet this challenge. Businesses can now ramp up their workforce capacity on-demand, without hiring full-time staff making it a flexible, cost-effective solution for real-world needs. This festive season, one of India's largest e-commerce players used Hunar's AI HR agents to engage with 250,000 frontline workers in just 3 days, saving 1250 man-days of recruitment efforts.

Businesses aiming for fast growth are constantly looking to scale their workforce, and that means scaling HR support as well. They need flexible solutions that grow with them. With our AI HR workers, businesses can expand their HR capabilities instantly, getting the best results faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost," said Krishna Khandelwal, Co-founder and CEO of Hunar.ai. "SMBs play a critical role in driving employment across the country, and our goal is to ensure they have access to the same cutting-edge workforce management tools that large enterprises use."

Key Features of the Launch:

-Self-Serve Dashboard - Launch workforce campaigns in minutes

-Multi-Language Support - Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil & more

-Versatile Use Cases - Screening, Assessments, Scheduling, Document Verification, Workforce surveys, Training, Employee engagement & beyond

The multilingual AI agents are adept at conversational engagement driving higher quality workforce and lower attrition. Hunar.AI's technology is optimized for hyper-local contexts, empathy and supports diverse regional languages, ensuring PAN India accessibility and inclusivity especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

With this launch, Hunar.AI reinforces its commitment to democratizing AI for the frontline workforce, helping SMBs boost productivity, reduce hiring gaps, and create better workplace experiences.

About Hunar.ai

Hunar.AI is leading AI platform for frontline workforce management, founded in 2022 by Krishna Khandelwal and Shantanu Bhattacharyya. Headquartered in Gurugram and Bengaluru, Hunar.AI is a purpose built AI platform to enable India's massive frontline workforce leveraging generative AI, smart automation and communication channels such as WhatsApp. Hunar.AI's multilingual Conversational AI drives deeper engagement with the distributed & diverse workforce of many businesses in India today.

