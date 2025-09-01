Hunch Ventures Completes Successful Exit from SpotDraft, Following SpotDraft's Series B Fundraise

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 1: Hunch Ventures, a multi-stage, sector-agnostic investment firm, has announced its successful exit from SpotDraft, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform. This move follows SpotDraft's Series B fundraise that happened earlier this year, marking a significant return on Hunch Ventures' early-stage investment.

Hunch Ventures is among SpotDraft's seed investors from 2017. SpotDraft's latest $54 million Series B funding round, following a $26 million Series A, reflects an impressive ROI on Hunch Ventures' investment. This exit underscores the firm's ability to identify and nurture high-growth ventures with transformative potential, and how long-term partnerships with bold founders can create market-leading, future-focused businesses.

The investment firm has also supported SpotDraft through Hunch Circle, its dedicated innovation hub and co-working space for startups. Dedicated to empowering visionary entrepreneurs, Hunch Ventures invests in passionate founders who tackle critical industry challenges. Hunch Ventures champions collaboration and long-term partnerships, supporting founders to achieve sustainable growth and lasting impact in their respective industries.

Founded in 2017, SpotDraft has emerged as a global leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), offering AI-powered solutions tailored for in-house legal teams. SpotDraft's impact is widely recognized, with the company being featured in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024 and Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch 2024. Today, over 400 organizations worldwide rely on SpotDraft's technology for contract management including Panasonic, Apollo.io, Oyster, Mixpanel, and Postscript.

Karanpal Singh, Founder of Hunch Ventures, commented on exit: " It's been a pleasure to have been part of the Spotdraft journey, we wish them the best in their future endeavors. They now have a very accomplished and experienced set of investors that will surely add immense value to the business.

He further added, "We continue to actively seek good entrepreneurs to partner with."

Shashank Bijapur, Co-Founder & CEO, SpotDraft, commented, "Hunch Ventures was one of SpotDraft's earliest investors and strongest supporters. Their belief in our vision has been invaluable, and we're grateful for the role they've played in our journey. As they continue to identify and back market disruptors, I wish Karanpal Singh and the entire team the very best. As SpotDraft expands into new markets and accelerates growth, we will continue to carry forward the insights and mentorship we gained from Hunch during our early years."

Hunch has been backing founders in various industries from Air Mobility, Fine Arts, Sustainable Food Supply Chains & Food Security, Ports & Logistics, Healthtech, F&B, Lifestyle Media, and several B2B SaaS platforms. It has investments in India, Canada, the US, Tanzania, Singapore, UAE, and the United Kingdom.

About Hunch Ventures

Hunch Ventures is a multi-stage, sector-agnostic investment firm committed to empowering entrepreneurs with patient, long-term capital and strategic guidance. With a diverse portfolio spanning lifestyle media, fine arts, hospitality, sustainable food supply chains, ports and logistics, healthtech, air mobility, and B2B SaaS platforms, Hunch Ventures drives innovation across critical industries. Operating globally with investments in India, Canada, the US, Tanzania, Singapore, UAE, and the United Kingdom, the firm focuses on creating impactful solutions that address pressing needs. Notable investments include Fly BLADE, MyHealthcare, Rambha Palace, and Mercantile Ports & Logistics. Led by Karanpal Singh, Hunch Ventures champions collaboration and long-term partnerships, supporting founders to achieve sustainable growth while shaping the future of business and lifestyles. For more information, visit https://www.hunchventures.com/.

About SpotDraft

SpotDraft is an AI-driven contract lifecycle management platform built for in-house legal teams. The company is supported by Vertex Growth, Trident Growth Partners, and other investors including Xeed Ventures (formerly 021 Capital), Arkam Ventures, Prosus Ventures, Riverwalk Holdings and esteemed angel investors like Girish Mathrubootham and Satyen Kothari.

SpotDraft is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with an office in New York, USA. For more information, visit www.spotdraft.com.

