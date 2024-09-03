Hundreds of cars submerged in flood-battered Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Sep 2 About 300 cars, including brand new vehicles, were found submerged at a showroom and service centre in Andhra Pradesh's flood-battered Vijayawada.

Dramatic visuals of the cars submerged in the floodwater surfaced on Tuesday, two days after heavy rains and flash floods hit the city, inundating several residential and commercial areas.

While some cars were kept for service at the sprawling service centre, others were brand-new cars.

The showroom and service centre on the city outskirts has suffered huge losses due to the flood fury.

Vijayawada, a key commercial and business centre, witnessed unprecedented rainfall under the impact of the depression in the Bay of Bengal and active monsoon. Breaches in Budameru Rivulet inundated several areas of the city.

Cars at several small showrooms in various areas like Ajithsingh Nagar, Gannavaram, Gollapudi and Bhavanipuram and the vehicles parked on roads and in cellars of apartments were also submerged. Many industries have suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods. The extent of damages will be known only after the water completely recedes from the worst-affected areas.

Meanwhile, amidst floods in Vijayawada, a woman gave birth to a child at her house in an inundated neighbourhood. A resident of Ajithsingh Nagar, one of the worst affected areas in the city, the woman delivered the baby at her home. On learning about this, Vijayawada Police Commissioner S. V. Rajashekhar Babu himself reached the area in a boat and brought out the mother and baby. Both were shifted to a safe place. The family members of the woman and residents thanked the Police Commissioner for his gesture. Visuals of a family shifting an infant in a plastic container also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, authorities rescued 154 pregnant women from flood-affected areas and shifted them to safe places. According to Health Secretary M. T. Krishna Babu, these women were due to deliver in the next 10 days.

