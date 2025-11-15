HVAX Technologies Reports 35 Percent Jump in Total Income for H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15:HVAX Technologies Limited (NSE- HVAX | INE0TO501019), a specialized turnkey solutions provider in cleanroom and controlled environment infrastructure, has announced its Un-audited financial results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 62.79 Cr, YoY growth of 35.10%

* EBITDA of ₹ 8.53 Cr, YoY growth of 19.24%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 13.58%, YoY decline of 181 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.92 Cr, YoY growth of 28.67%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 7.84%, YoY decline of 39 Bps

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Nirbhaynarayan Singh, Chairman & Whole-Time DirectorHVAX Technologies Limited said: “We are pleased with the strong momentum achieved in the first half, driven by healthy execution across key projects and sustained demand in both domestic and international markets. Our focus on high-growth sectors and compliance-led engineering continues to differentiate HVAX in the cleanroom and controlled environment space. With a robust order book and expanding global footprint, we remain confident of delivering consistent, sustainable growth in the coming quarters.”

Commenting on Financial Performance Mr. Prayagdatt Mishra, Managing Director of HVAX Technologies Limited said: “Our financial performance in H1 reflects broad-based improvement, marked by a solid rise in revenue and profitability on the back of disciplined operations and strategic project wins. We are strengthening capabilities, deepening our presence across GCC and Asia-Pacific, and building scalable systems to support long-term expansion. As we continue to diversify into emerging sectors and enhance execution efficiencies, HVAX is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

Strategic Business Initiatives



• Strengthened visibility with an order book of ₹312.58 crore and a project pipeline of ₹681.53 crore, supporting long-term execution plans.

• Scaling international presence with planned entry and deeper penetration in hospital and laboratories domain.

• Pursuing partnerships and acquisition-led growth to enhance capabilities and broaden the solutions portfolio.

• Prioritising high-growth sectors such as healthcare, semiconductor, and renewable energy to strengthen future revenue streams.

