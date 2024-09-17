Hybrid Enters Gujarat Market with "Ahmedabad Konnect" in Partnership with Adgully

ATK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Hybrid, a leading name in the advertising technology ecosystem (AdTech) in India, officially marked its entry into the Gujarat market with the successful launch of "Ahmedabad Konnect". Hosted in partnership with Adgully, the event brought together marketing heads, agency leaders, and key decision-makers across the state. Ahmedabad Konnect featured in-depth discussions on Gujarat's evolving digital landscape, adoption challenges, and how Hybrid's innovative solutions could help brands optimize their digital advertising spending.

The event's highlight was a roundtable conference where participants exchanged insights on the local digital market dynamics. The conference addressed the need for a better understanding of how Gujarat-based agencies and brands can adopt advanced digital advertising solutions in a rapidly evolving market. Hybrid presented its AI-powered offerings, including VOX Contextual Marketing Suite, TV Sync, Hyperlocal Targeting, etc, showcasing how these technologies can be leveraged for improved digital performance.

Speaking about the potential in Gujarat, Shreyas Sathe, MD and Co-founder of Hybrid INSEA, said, "Gujarat's burgeoning digital economy holds immense promise. The response we received from local brands and agencies has been phenomenal. They are eager to harness our AI-powered solutions to take their digital advertising efforts to the next level."

Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our AI-led solutions are designed to meet the needs of a market that is ready to embrace the future of digital advertising. Gujarat is a key market for us, and we look forward to partnering with local brands to drive more effective and efficient digital campaigns."

The event not only facilitated crucial conversations around the digital future of Gujarat but also reinforced Hybrid's commitment to bringing cutting-edge digital marketing solutions to businesses across India.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is an international ad tech ecosystem providing brands and agencies with technological solutions for buying and optimizing advertising campaigns in digital media with its stack of proprietary technologies based on AI and ML algorithms and 13+ years of development experience.

Hybrid offers an entire ecosystem for programmatic ad buying and non-cookie technologies for contextual targeting based on advanced Computer Vision. It specializes in providing innovative and customized solutions such as Hybrid Platform, Contextual Marketing Suite VOX, Hybrid Places, and TV Sync technologies to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns.

The company's 12 representative offices worldwide include India, Poland, Indonesia, Germany, Mexico, Cyprus, The US, Thailand, and Singapore.

