​Hyderabad Astrologer Haritha Gogineni Honored as “Most Trusted Astrologer” at Times Business Awards 2023, Renowned Bollywood Actress Raveena Tandon Presents Prestigious Award

​​​Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3: In a world where female astrologers are a rarity, Haritha Gogineni stands as a shining beacon of expertise and trustworthiness in the field of Vedic astrology. Her recent accolade as the “Most Trusted Astrologer” at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2023 9th Edition for Business Icons Hyderabad is sending waves of excitement throughout the city and beyond. The award was presented by none other than the acclaimed Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon.

With a diverse background spanning real estate and filmmaking, Haritha Gogineni quietly nurtured her passion for astrology for over a decade. It was only in the past five years that she decided to fully embrace her calling and establish “Haritha Vedic Astrology.” What followed was a meteoric rise to fame, marked by an ever-growing clientele of Tollywood celebrities, respected doctors, IAS officers, global entrepreneurs, and even politicians.

What sets Haritha apart from her peers is her unwavering commitment to safeguarding her clients’ privacy, which has earned her their unwavering trust. Specializing in Vedic astrology and adhering to ethical practices, she offers invaluable guidance on diverse life aspects, including career, health, marriage, and Vaasthu, aiming to infuse positivity into people’s lives through scientifically grounded methods.

Haritha is also highly skilled at addressing astrological challenges and provides personalized solutions such as poojas, gemstones, and geological remedies tailored to each client’s unique needs. Her belief in the principles of karma and sastra is evident in her counsel, which often includes dietary recommendations in alignment with these principles. As a dedicated disciple of the present peethadhipathi of Courtallam, Sri Sri Siddheswarananda Bharati Swamy (Dr. Prasada Raya Kulapathi), her deep spiritual connection is showcased in her proficiency in Devi Upasana and poojas, as documented in her book “Guru Yogam.”

Beyond her astrological endeavors, Haritha Gogineni has made significant contributions to social service, earning recognition and awards for her remarkable efforts. As she continues to ascend to prominence in the world of astrology, her influence on the field and the lives she touches remains undeniable.

Haritha’s transformative journey from the realms of real estate and film production to becoming a trusted astrologer exemplifies her unwavering faith in astrology’s power to guide individuals. Her steadfast commitment to ethical practices, client confidentiality, and an impressive track record solidify her status as a notable figure in the realm of Vedic astrology.

Haritha Gogineni is a celebrated Vedic astrologer based in Hyderabad, India, recognized for her unwavering commitment to ethical practices and client confidentiality. With over a decade of experience in astrology and a diverse background in real estate and filmmaking, she has earned the trust of a wide range of clients, including celebrities, doctors, IAS officers, entrepreneurs, and politicians. Haritha specializes in Vedic astrology, offering guidance on various life aspects and providing personalized solutions to bring positive energy into people’s lives.

Website: www.harithavedic.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor