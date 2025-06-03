Hyderabad Author Launches Groundbreaking Book That Redefines Leadership Through Storytelling

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3: Renowned TEDx speaker and leadership coach Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy will unveil his much-anticipated new book Inspire. Impact. Ignite: Leadership is a Story, Not a Title on June 5 in Hyderabad. The book offers a paradigm-shifting lens on leadership for the 21st centuryrooted not in hierarchy, but in the human story.

Published by OIU Storytelling, the book introduces Murthy's proprietary Leadership Storytelling System, grounded in four signature frameworksT.R.A.C.K., A.C.E., S.T.O.R.Y., and E.V.O.K.E. Together, these frameworks provide not just a method, but a movementempowering anyone from first-time founders to Fortune 500 leaders to lead from narrative, not noise.

Murthy recently delivered a powerful TEDx talk in Delhi on May 30, where he shared: "The world doesn't follow titles. It follows truth. And the most powerful truth is your storylived, not borrowed."

Known for his bestselling book How Chakras Liberate You from Karma, which ranked No.1 on Amazon, Murthy continues to bridge spiritual wisdom and corporate insight.

Following the launch, he plans a national campaign to ignite 1,000 leadership stories in 90 days via workshops, coaching, and keynotes. The campaign is part of his One in the Universe initiative.

