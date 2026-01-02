Hyderabad-Based Legacy Pearls Jewellery Brand Sri Jagdamba Pearls Strengthens Its National Presence with New Stores in Cochin and Vizag, Targets 25 Stores PAN India

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2: Sri Jagdamba Pearls is one of India's most trusted and enduring names in pearl jewellery. The brand is set to enter an exciting new phase with the launch of two upcoming stores in Cochin and Vizag. This expansion marks a significant milestone in a journey that began in 1924, built on pillars of heritage, craftsmanship, purity, and trust.

The brand has four established stores in Hyderabad and two in Bengaluru, all performing strongly. These new locations will strengthen Sri Jagdamba Pearls' national retail presence and introduce its century-old legacy to evolving and high-potential markets.

This expansion reinforces Sri Jagdamba Pearls' strong growth trajectory and is closely aligned with the increasing demand for premium pearl jewellery across India. The decision to enter Cochin and Vizag follows extensive market analysis, identifying both cities as high-potential regions for luxury and heritage-led retail. This milestone marks another significant chapter in the brand's journey, characterised by its enduring legacy of heritage, craftsmanship, purity, and trust.

Based on current performance insights, the company anticipates that its entry into newer regions will contribute approximately 10-15% of the projected incremental revenue for the expansion year.

Looking ahead, the brand's long-term strategy includes scaling its retail presence to 20-25 outlets across key metros and high-potential emerging markets over the next 2-3 years, further strengthening Sri Jagdamba Pearls' position as a national leader in the pearl jewellery segment. The brand has also witnessed a 30% customer retention rate, driven primarily by in-store customisation, strong after-sales service, repair support, and long-term product care, which reinforce trust and repeat purchases across generations of buyers.

Commenting on the market shift, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, "Over the last few years, the organised jewellery market has witnessed a shift, with shoppers increasingly preferring brands that offer authenticity, certified quality, ethical sourcing, and modern design sensibilities. Sri Jagdamba Pearls has been at the forefront of this shift, combining its century-old expertise with contemporary aesthetics to appeal to both established and new-age buyers."

Sri Jagdamba Pearls today offers a comprehensive product portfolio of over 2000 designs across pearls and lab-grown diamonds, catering to everyday wear, bridal collections, statement pieces, and premium gifting segments.

Speaking about the expansion, Avanish Agarwal added, "This is a defining milestone in our journey of over 100 years. Our entry into Cochin and Vizag is a strategic step toward bringing our craftsmanship and heritage to discerning customers in new regions. As we scale further, our focus remains the same: authentic pearls, certified jewellery, transparent pricing, and a personalised shopping experience that has shaped our legacy for decades."

He further stated that the brand expects the new markets to contribute significantly to incremental revenue and set the foundation for further expansion into promising metro and tier-1 markets in the coming years.

Deepak Kumar, Head of Retail Expansion & Marketing at Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said, "We are beyond thrilled to expand into AP & Kerala this January 2026, a strategy aimed at deepening customer engagement through a large assortment and in-store experience in new markets." He further added, "We are not just expanding our footprint but also deepening our narrative."

As Sri Jagdamba Pearls prepares to open doors in Cochin and Vizag, the expansion represents more than retail growth. It reflects the confidence that comes from a century-old heritage, deep product expertise, and a business built on trust. With thoughtful expansion, targeted market entry, enhanced customer experience, and a strong brand identity, the company is poised to continue leading the category and shaping the modern pearl jewellery landscape in India.

