Hyderabad Police arrest fraudster who facilitated Binance account to Chinese

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 : Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested one Harsh Kumar, aged 24 years from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on charges that he facilitated a Binance account to Chinese fraudsters.

It is alleged that the accused purchased cryptocurrency on behalf of the Chinese with a cheated amount and transferred the same crypto to the Chinese on their directions.

The arrest was made based on a complaint received from the victim, a resident of Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

As per police officials, a complaint was received from the victim, a resident of Tarnaka in Hyderabad, stating that the cyber fraudsters contacted her and informed them that they were from Fedex and a parcel was sent in her name and her mobile number using her Aadhaar from Fedex Andheri East Mumbai Branch to Taiwan which has illegal contents in it.

Police added that the fraudsters had said that to get her name cleared, have collected an amount of Rs 598,725.

Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad said it registered a case and the investigation is underway.

"Modus operandi of the accused is the cyber fraudsters cheating the innocent people and gaining huge amounts from them by impersonating as Fedex courier authorities and Police personnel and threatened the innocent people by saying that some parcel, which is having illegal contents like Drugs was sent on their name and with their Aadhar, mobile number, and in order to get their name clear and for not registering the case against them," Hyderabad Police said in a release.

