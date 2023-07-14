Hyderabad to host first international Open FIDE Rated Chess Tourney

ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14: Hyderabad’s Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium will be buzzing with rounds of claps and rapt attention of the spectators, as they watch the masters of the game of chess crafting moves, and marching their pieces towards victory. Hyderabad-based Sports Local Area Network (SLAN) is conducting the first-ever international FIDE rates chess tournament where more than 500 players will take part, from India and overseas including the US, Sri Lanka, Cyprus and Switzerland federations.

Being held between July 21 and 25, and August 25 and 27, in two phases, the tournament is likely to give a big boost to the budding talent, upcoming players, and in particular to the chess scenario in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The tournament is conducted in nine rounds with a time control of 90 minutes, with 30 seconds inc from Move 1.

Elaborating on the event, format, and other details, SPVM Subramanyam, Founder, SLAN, said, “It is a matter of pride and joy for SLAN to be conducting this prestigious tournament in Hyderabad after a gap of seven years, where FIDE rated players from across the country and the foreign soil will participate. SLAN, along with the chess representatives of the state, and in association with the Telangana State Chess Association, and the active encouragement from the government of Telangana, is ensuring tremendous response and extensive enthusiasm.

Subramanyam added that players such as international Masters who were ranked below 2700 points were taking part in the event, with representation from far-off nations such as the US and Cyprus. “The draws are done and the battlelines are drawn in Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, from July 21,” he said.

He also added that the organisers were inviting corporates, individuals, and those from the sporting fraternity to associate and collaborate in their might. “This is a prestigious chess festival, and is sure to showcase the city and the state in a different brand dimension. With gala show in store, and some big names, both players as well as yesteryear stars attending it, this is set to be a showpiece event, something that the city has been waiting for longtime in any sport outside cricket. We invite those interested in collaborating with us on various fronts and make this event successful, besides getting recognized for their participation and contribution.”

SLAN is a young sports management and online mobile-based platform that is dedicated to promoting and encouraging sports as a habit in the society, through spearheading events and activities for the purpose. Ever since its inception a few years ago, SLAN has been consistently organizing leagues and tournaments, actively identifying and encouraging talent as well as sportsmanship. It is a first-of-its-kind mobile platform that integrates multiple sports through a single platform.

SLAN is actively devoted to discover talent, reduce hurdles for players in training and incubating, and extends fixed schedules for successful conduct of events. SLAN is today popular in corporate and academic circles, for its calendar that engages them with sports year-round.

SLAN was founded by SPVM Subramanyam, who is an accomplished sportsperson as well as a sports enthusiast. Prior to launching SLAN, Subramanyam founded and operated successfully an IT business with over 200 employees.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor