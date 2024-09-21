Hyderabad Unites for Ozone Run 2024: A Milestone in Environmental Advocacy

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: The Ozone Run 2024, held at Gachibowli Stadium on 15th September 2024, demonstrated Hyderabad's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Organized by SWAN (Save Water and Nature) in collaboration with the Ozone Run Founders, the event brought together over 1,000 families, schools, and community leaders in a show of solidarity for cleaner roads and a healthier environment.

Uniting for a Common Cause

The Ozone Run 2024 was more than a run; it was a movement that reinforced the need for collective action against pollution and environmental degradation. Held to coincide with World Ozone Day, which aims to spread awareness about the depletion of the ozone layer, the event saw participation from citizens across Hyderabad in 2K, 5K, and 10K running categories.

SWAN Chairperson Mrs.Meghana Musunuri, Secretary Sridhar Vunnam, and Founders Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam led the initiative. Together, they managed to create an event that not only promoted physical health but also a deeper understanding of environmental stewardship.

Prominent Guests Show Support

The event featured distinguished guests, including Shri Jagadeeswar Goud, MLA Contestant from Serilingampally, and Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner. Their participation highlighted the importance of collaboration between citizens and government officials in addressing the growing environmental challenges.

"Environmental issues are global, but the solutions start at the community level. Hyderabad's commitment to cleaner roads and environmental action is a shining example for others to follow," said Gareth Wynn Owen during his keynote address.

Schools Lead the Charge

Several prominent educational institutions, including Fountainhead Global School, DPS Hyderabad, Oasis School, Narayana Group of Schools, DPS Miyapur, Jain Group of Schools, Strokes The Swim School, and many others, played a crucial role in the event. Students, parents, and teachers participated in large numbers, underlining the importance of instilling environmental values in younger generations. The involvement of schools in this initiative showcased the power of education in driving meaningful change.

Climate Action Awards and Recognition

In recognition of their efforts, several schools and individuals received Climate Action Awards. These awards honored those who demonstrated outstanding commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The recipients serve as role models in the ongoing fight against environmental degradation.

Sponsors Step Up for the Cause

Sponsors like Am Green - Greenko Group, Dhanu Construction, Oasis School and Sumo Biscuits contributed to the success of Ozone Run 2024. Their support enabled the event to provide professional arrangements, from traffic management and medical aid to on-route hydration and entertainment.

Petition for Sustainable Change

A defining moment of the day came when a petition was presented to local public representatives, calling for immediate improvements in road hygiene across the city. This petition, backed by the participants of the Ozone Run, sends a strong message to officials that the public is ready to take responsibility for creating a more sustainable future.

The Ozone Run 2024 stands as a powerful reminder of the impact that community-driven initiatives can have on a city's environmental landscape. As Hyderabad continues its efforts for cleaner roads and a greener tomorrow, the event organizers are already looking forward to Ozone Run 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor