Hyderabad's first hospital 24x7 dental care destination -- A Hospital that Never Sleeps

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15: Tooth Wish today unveiled its official name, logo and website at a launch event held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills on 15th November, 2025, marking a major milestone on the road to opening Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. The event hosted by founders Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri (Founder & Chairman) and Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod (Co-founder & Managing Director) celebrated the organisation's move from concept to public identity as it prepares to bring hospital-level, round-the-clock dental care to the city.

Round-the-clock emergency dental care is already offered by numerous clinics and dedicated centres across India and internationally; listings and local providers commonly advertise 24x7 emergency services. Tooth Wish does not claim to be the first provider globally or in India to offer after-hours or emergency dental care.

What Tooth Wish will offer and what the founders emphasize as its differentiator is a hospital-scale 24/7 model combining:

comprehensive full-service dental specialties (preventive, restorative, endodontics, implants, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, paediatric care), including aesthetic options such as Dental Jewellery and Tooth Tattooing,hospital-level infrastructure and diagnostics, a calm, patient-first environment designed for comfort and reduced anxiety, and digital convenience via an updated website and online booking all under a single, branded "24/7 Dental Hospital" umbrella. This positioning aims to go beyond typical late-hour clinics that focus primarily on emergency relief.

Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri, Founder & Chairman, Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital, said, "Many clinics provide emergency help at odd hours, which is essential. With Tooth Wish, we are building a fully integrated, hospital-level 24/7 facility not only to treat emergencies but to deliver continuous, comprehensive dental care with the comfort, technology, and clinical depth patients expect from a hospital."

Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod, Co-founder & Managing Director, added, "We recognise and respect the many providers already offering emergency services. Our goal is complementary: to be Hyderabad's trusted, full-service 24/7 dental hospital where advanced diagnostics, multi-specialty teams, and a patient-centric experience are available round the clock."

Tooth Wish will provide a comprehensive range of services: painless extractions, professional cleanings, teeth whitening, preventive fluoride care, restorations, crowns & implants, modern root canal therapies, orthodontics (braces & aligners), full smile makeovers, minimally invasive laser procedures, aesthetic enhancements like dental jewellery, and 24x7 emergency dental services all delivered in a soothing, modern environment. The hospital's website now provides patients early access to service descriptions and contact channels.

Upcoming Location: Nanakramguda

Contact: info@toothwish.com | www.toothwish.com

