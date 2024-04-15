Hydraulic Patch Fittings by Hafele

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: The sheer transparency and elegance of glass radiates a luxurious aura. Similarly, a seamless plank of wood exudes classiness and style. Hardware that does not hamper this innate sophistication provides effortless and fluid movement bequeaths flawless aesthetics, and delivers maintenance free operations is therefore gaining importance.

Hafele brings to you its new and improved range of Hydraulic Patch Fittings which supports the trend of minimal, understated aesthetics as well as providing the right functionality. These patch fittings enable the conception of frameless assemblies that exude a clean and visually appealing look while being functionally flexible.

This range for frameless glass, wooden and wooden framed doors comes with a high load bearing capacity of 100kg requires no floor excavation for installation and is engineered for stability and durability.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

