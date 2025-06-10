Hyland expands its presence in India with a new office in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

New Delhi / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10: Hyland, the pioneer of The Content Innovation Cloud™, is celebrating the official opening of its new office in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, and mission to deliver breakthrough innovations to customers across the Asia Pacific region. The grand opening ceremony, held on 9 June 2025, was graced by the presence of the US Consul General for Hyderabad, Ms. Jennifer Larson.

* This marks a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy; enables access to technical expertise while strengthening the company's ability to serve customers globally

Located in the heart of Hyderabad's prestigious Hitech City, the new facility represents Hyland's strategic investment in advancing The Content Innovation Cloud and accelerating customer success throughout Asia Pacific. This expansion positions the company to leverage the region's exceptional talent pool to drive next-generation innovations that transform how organizations manage, process, and unlock value from their content.

"Hyderabad's world-class technology ecosystem makes it the ideal location to advance The Content Innovation Cloud and deliver transformative solutions to our Asia Pacific customers," said Tim McIntire, CTO at Hyland. "This expansion directly supports our innovation agenda, enabling us to develop cutting-edge capabilities that help customers streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation. We're honored to have US Consul General Jennifer Larson join us for this momentous occasion, highlighting the power of US-India partnerships in advancing technological innovation."

The Hyderabad office will serve as a hub for innovation and customer success, housing critical functions focused on advancing The Content Innovation Cloud and delivering exceptional customer outcomes. This will drive product development, enhance customer enablement programs, and expand support capabilities to ensure Asia Pacific customers maximize value from Hyland's platform and solutions.

The new facility is actively recruiting top talent to fuel Hyland's innovation engine across several key areas:

* Software Development professionals to architect and build next-generation capabilities within The Content Innovation Cloud

* Professional Services specialists to accelerate customer implementations and drive successful digital transformation initiatives

* Customer Success coordinators to ensure customers achieve measurable business outcomes and maximize their return on investment

* Cloud and Technical Support experts to deliver world-class support and optimize customer experiences across cloud environments

Hyland's new Hyderabad office joins its existing Kolkata location, reinforcing the company's global reach while creating significant employment opportunities, driving growth and customer success across the APAC region.

To explore Hyland career opportunities in India, please visit the company's careers page at Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706289/HYLAND_Hyderabad_Office.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor