Hyperlocal Networking App Netclan Explorer Expands to 300+ Indian Cities, 4 Countries

New Delhi [India], May 10: Netclan Explorer, a new-age social media platform enabling hyperlocal networking announced that it has organically expanded to over 300 cities in India and 4 other countries. The platform connects individuals, professionals, and merchants globally, driving community engagement based on shared interests, geographical proximity, and individual needs.

The Netclan app helps people connect instantly with individuals or groups, make audio or video calls, chat, and share location, media, etc. The app also hosts a spectrum of services including Dating, Matrimonial, buy-sell-rent, Jobs, Business card exchange, and self-notes.

According to the company, in India alone, students across more than 1000 colleges and universities are networking on the Netclan Explorer app and are also participating in online events like quizzes, etc. Close to 200,000 businesses in major cities across India, Thailand, Dubai, Philippines, and Canada are using the platform to reach local customers and to promote their creative loyalty and promotion schemes.

The platform has taken a novel hyperlocal approach wherein users can limit profile sharing to relevant distances within the app, enabling interactions at a local level rather than people miles away.

Brijesh Awasthi, Founder and CEO of Netclan Explorer, says, "True connectedness isn't measured by LinkedIn connections or Twitter followers but by the depth of relationships. It's about giving, receiving, and building trust. Authenticity is the cornerstone of both online and offline relationships. Genuine interest shines through and meaningful, mutually beneficial interactions trump mere connectivity. With Netclan Explorer, we aim to bridge the gap between screens and souls, fostering genuine connections over short distances. Our innovative Global-hyperlocal networking platform prioritizes authentic interactions, emphasizing quality over quantity."

Netclan Explorer facilitates networking at various events, expos, and tradeshows with unique business card broadcasting and exchange features. Moreover, its role as a versatile communication platform for instant messaging, calls, media sharing, and group interactions has fueled its ongoing growth in user engagement. The Jobs Listing service on the app is gaining significant attention, especially for internships and local positions.

Netclan aims to foster a global network of trusted members, with the mission to reach over a billion individuals worldwide. Envisioning connectivity, Netclan facilitates interactions among millions in hyperlocal communities, addressing social, professional, and commercial needs. Netclan recognizes the potential of community members to aid those in distress within their vicinity. Through its app, willing members can connect with those in need, fostering a culture of support and resource-sharing for societal betterment. The Netclan app is available for download on Android and iOS app stores.

