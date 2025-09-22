Hyundai CEO Munoz unveils Europe-focused EV rollout

New Delhi [India], September 22 : South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. has announced an ambitious mid- to long-term strategy to expand its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) lineup and launch region-specific electric vehicles (EVs) for Europe and India, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

With these moves, the automaker aims to boost annual sales by more than 30 per cent, from 4.14 million units in 2024 to 5.55 million units by 2030, while achieving an operating margin of up to 9 percent.

The company highlighted its commitment to overcoming the twin challenges of a 25 percent U.S. tariff on imported EVs and the global "EV chasm" of stalled demand with stronger green technology.

Speaking at the 2025 CEO Investor Day held in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday, Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jose Munoz Jose Munoz unveiled the company's strategic roadmap before global investors, analysts, and credit rating officials.

Hyundai Motor plans to more than double its HEV lineup from eight models today to 18 by 2030, spanning entry-level to mid-size, large, and luxury vehicles. Its premium Genesis brand will launch its first luxury HEV next year, followed by a more affordable entry-level hybrid.

The company also intends to release new EVs tailored to regional markets to overcome demand stagnation. In Europe, Hyundai Motor will roll out the Ioniq 3 next year.

The vehicle was previewed earlier this month at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, where Hyundai Motor showcased its first small EV concept, "Concept Three."

In China, the world's largest EV market, Hyundai Motor will follow this year's launch of the Elexio compact SUV with a compact electric sedan next year, both produced locally. In India, the automaker will debut a mini electric SUV in 2027, supported by a localized supply chain.

Hyundai Motor will also introduce an extended-range EV (EREV) in 2027, leveraging high-performance battery and motor technology. Unlike standard EVs, EREVs feature an internal combustion engine that generates electricity to recharge the battery, addressing range concerns.

The company said it will continue developing software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and hydrogen-powered fuel cell EVs as part of its broader mobility portfolio.

By 2030, Hyundai Motor aims to sell 5.55 million vehicles globally, 60 percentor 3.3 millionof which will be eco-friendly models. To support this, Hyundai Motor will expand its overseas manufacturing footprint. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia will increase annual capacity from 300,000 units to 500,000 by 2028, while the Pune plant in India will add 250,000 units annually upon completion in the fourth quarter of this year. Domestically, the Ulsan Innovation Plant will open next year, equipped to flexibly produce 12 different models.

In the United States, Hyundai Motor will add a mid-size pickup truck to its portfolio by 2030, building on the success of the Santa Cruz compact pickup launched in 2021.

To achieve these goals, Hyundai will invest 77.3 trillion won (USD 55.7 billion) between 2025 and 2030, including 30.9 trillion won in R&D, 38.3 trillion won in facilities, and 8.1 trillion won in strategic ventures7 trillion won more than its previous plan.

The company has also raised its profitability targets, aiming for a consolidated operating margin of 6-7 percent this year, 7-8 percent by 2027, and 8-9 percent by 2030.

"Hyundai has risen to the ranks of the world's top three automakers by global sales volume, localized operations, diversified portfolios, and group synergies," Munoz said. "We face another period of uncertainty, but just as we have overcome challenges in the past, we will once again lead change and emerge as a future mobility company."

