Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB) Launches 'Smart Classrooms' Digital Infrastructure Project in Partnership with TSL Foundation

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25: Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB), in collaboration with TSL Foundation, has launched 'Smart Classrooms,' a digital infrastructure initiative aimed at revolutionizing education in government schools by integrating modern teaching and digital learning methods. The project, which includes the provision of comprehensive digital resources such as desktops, K-Yan devices, and requisite furniture, is being implemented in many schools across the state of Haryana benefiting teachers and students.

The initiative was launched at GSSS Palra on July 16, 2024, and was inaugurated by Shri Gaurav Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Haryana CSR Trust, Government of Haryana. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Sameer Samdani, Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB), Pankaj Khator, Chief Financial Officer, HIIB, Saurabh Manidhar, Head of Operations, HIIB, and Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, TSL. The event also saw participation from numerous teachers, students, and staff members of the TSL Foundation.

Grover, the school Principal, delivered the inaugural speech, expressing gratitude and excitement for the new digital resources. She then invited Sahil Arora to give the opening remarks. Arora highlighted the significance of digital education in today's world, emphasizing the transformative impact of the 'Smart Classrooms' project on the students' learning experience. He further emphasized that we need to empower our youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By investing in quality education, we not only uplift individual lives but also lay the foundation for a prosperous and equitable society.

Following the opening remarks, the dignitaries proceeded with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shri Gaurav Singh officially inaugurated the 'Smart Classroom' by cutting the ribbon and taking a tour of the new facilities alongside other dignitaries. He appreciated the initiative, remarking on the critical importance of digital infrastructure in providing quality education and enhancing students' learning capabilities. Commenting on the occasion, Shri Gaurav Singh said, "The launch of 'Smart Classrooms' marks a pivotal moment in our quest to enhance the quality of education in government schools. By integrating modern teaching methods and digital learning tools, we are aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and technological integration in education. This initiative not only transforms the educational experience but also paves the way for a brighter future for our young learners, in line with the Government of India's Digital India campaign. We are proud to support this groundbreaking project and are confident it will have a lasting, positive impact on the students and the community."

Sameer Samdani, CEO of HIIB, spoke at the inauguration, stating, "In today's world, computers play a vital role, and it is essential that every child in our society has access to digital technology. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, we are extremely pleased to have built computer labs for students at three government schools. One of these labs, at Govt. Senior Secondary School in Palra, Gurugram, was inaugurated on July 16, 2024. It is our privilege to contribute to society and help build a stronger future for our nation."

Speaking on the initiative, Apoorva Sharma, Director-TSL Foundation highlighted "Computer education in Indian schools is vital in bridging the digital divide and preparing our youth for the future. In today's technology-driven world, proficiency in computers is no longer a luxury but a necessity. By integrating computer education into our curriculum, we equip students with essential skills that enhance their employability, foster innovation, and drive economic growth. It empowers them to navigate the digital landscape confidently, opening up a world of opportunities and ensuring that India remains competitive on the global stage"

The event concluded with closing remarks from the school Principal, who thanked HIIB and TSL Foundation for their invaluable support in providing the necessary resources to enhance digital learning for the students.

About Hyundai India Insurance Broking (HIIB)

Hyundai India Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd (HIIB), part of the Hyundai Motor Group, is engaged in the business of insurance broking. Set up in 2021, it has made rapid strides and is one of the leading insurance brokers in India in the non-life segment.

For more information on HIIB's initiatives, please visit: HIIB Initiatives

About TSL Foundation

TSL Foundation is driven by a mission to eradicate poverty, enhance road safety, elevate education, and foster entrepreneurship. We combine data science, technology, research, and management to create holistic solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through strategic corporate partnerships, we redefine responsible practices, contributing to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Extended Producer's Responsibility (EPR) objectives. Our focus includes combating climate change, addressing the plastic crisis through circular economy principles, empowering communities through education and skill development, enhancing road safety, and championing women's empowerment. TSL Foundation's impactful projects reflect our commitment to sustainable development, creating lasting solutions, and building resilient, empowered, and thriving communities worldwide, with a measurable impact on elevated education standards, safer roads, and empowered communities.

For more information on TSL Foundation's initiatives, please contact: Subhi Kishore (subhi.kishore@tsl-foundation.com )

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor