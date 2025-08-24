Hyundai, Kia's cumulative eco-friendly car sales top 1.5 million in US

Seoul, Aug 24 Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia said on Sunday their cumulative sales of eco-friendly vehicles in the United States surpassed 1.5 million units last month.

Combined sales of their environment-friendly models reached 1,515,145 units as of July, 14 years after the automakers rolled out such vehicles in the world's largest automobile market, company data showed, reports Yonhap news agency.

Amid a slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) demand, Hyundai and Kia have increased their focus on gasoline hybrid and premium models in the U.S. while continuing to maintain their EV lineups.

Best-selling models include Hyundai's Tucson hybrid SUV, Sonata hybrid sedan and all-electric Ioniq 5, along with Kia's Sportage and Sorento hybrid SUVs.

Hyundai plans to add a hybrid version of its flagship Palisade SUV for U.S. customers, while Kia is preparing to launch the EV4 compact electric sedan.

In July alone, the two carmakers sold a combined 157,353 vehicles in the U.S., up 13 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor said that its U.S. sales rose 13.2 percent from a year earlier in July, driven by strong demand for hybrid models and electric vehicles (EVs).

The combined sales of eco-friendly models reached 40,850 units, up 42.6 percent from a year earlier. The models also accounted for 26 percent of total sales, the conglomerate added.

In detail, sales of hybrid cars jumped 48.2 percent on-year to 28,733 units, while EV sales climbed 30.9 percent to 12,117 units.

"With the subsidy program for EVs set to expire in the U.S. at the end of September, more consumers apparently hurried their purchases," an industry official said.

