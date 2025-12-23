Hyundai Motor becomes ICC Premier Partner for both men's and women's tournaments

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 23 : Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming a Premier Partner for its prestigious tournaments from 2026 to 2027.

As a Premier Partner, Hyundai Motor secures exclusive rights and opportunities for the ICC's upcoming international cricket calendar, including the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

These rights include participating in iconic matchday moments such as the coin toss, securing prominent in-stadium branding, and offering bespoke fan experiences, the automaker said in a statement.

This partnership underscores Hyundai Motor's commitment to building deeper connections with diverse global audiences through their shared passion for sport. It also reinforces the brand's presence in key markets such as India where cricket is a cultural phenomenon.

Jose Munoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, commented: "Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve and the resilience to rise to every challenge. We are honored to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide. In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments."

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said: "Cricket is among the world's most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC's marquee events. These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations. We welcome Hyundai as a Premier Partner and look forward to delivering outstanding events together. Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and we look forward to maximizing our combined strengths at these events."

The partnership elevates Hyundai Motor's position in the cricketing world, marking a return to the sport following its initial collaboration with the ICC from 2011 to 2015.

Fans attending ICC matches will experience Hyundai Motor's innovative approach firsthand through interactive fan zones, vehicle showcases, and digital fan engagement initiatives, enhancing the overall enjoyment for supporters, the statement added.

The deal spans prestigious ICC tournaments across multiple formats of the game, taking place in some of the most passionate cricket-playing nations.

With an estimated global audience of over two billion, cricket provides a unique opportunity for the brand to connect with a vast, passionate audience.

The partnership was announced during a ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, with representatives from Hyundai Motor and the ICC in attendance.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: "This partnership reflects Hyundai's strong commitment to India and growing importance of India market in Hyundai's global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR, digital, experiential and dealerships to maximize this opportunity across the country."

