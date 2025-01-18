Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company Explore Partnership to Redefine Last Mile Mobility Solutions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 18: TVS Motor Company and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) today unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The concept models address the pressing need for sustainable mobility and align with the evolving demands of road and urban infrastructure in one of the world's fastest growing economies. Together with Hyundai Motor, TVSM is exploring to contribute to the last-mile mobility market of India. While binding agreements are yet to be executed, Hyundai Motor is exploring to offer design, engineering and technology while TVSM will contribute towards manufacture, market and co-development of the vehicles.

These innovative concepts underline TVSM's focus on providing mobility solutions that are efficient, exciting, responsible, safe and sustainable.

Commenting on the announcement, Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS is proud to partner with Hyundai to shape the future of urban mobility. By combining Hyundai's global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next-generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality."

Commenting on the concepts, Mr SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, Hyundai Motor, said, "Hyundai Motor is a customer-centric brand, and caring for people in India is our first mission. This commitment has driven us to explore designing micro-mobility solutions tailored to India's unique environment, reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to enhance mobility experiences through thoughtful design. Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India."

More about the Concepts

These innovative concepts are crafted to redefine urban mobility. For instance the electric three-wheeler concept designed by Hyundai Motor, boldly reimagines India's ubiquitous motor rickshaw, transforming it into a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle that can serve not only as a people mover but also as an efficient logistics carrier or a rapid-response emergency vehicle. This innovative approach to mobility not only connects communities and livelihoods but also champions accessibility and inclusivity with a foldable seat for wheelchair users. Its compact size and manoeuvrability, enables the electric three wheeler Concept to navigate narrow streets effectively. The vehicle's body is adjustable, allowing it to be lifted to navigate waterlogged streets during the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

The proposed partnership, is showcased at the TVS pavilion, Hall No 14, Bharat Mandapam. The exciting and very unique physical concepts are on display at the Hyundai pavilion Hall 4, H4-01, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor