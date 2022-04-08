Hyundai Motor India and Mirchi are driving intelligent technology, sustainability & innovation, through Beyond Mobility Campaign

Companies are gradually shifting focus on building sustainable solutions and are creating products, services, and processes that are good for societies and organizations. These changes have been aided largely by the strides we have taken in technological innovations, a more environment-conscious mindset, and a vision for a sustainable tomorrow.

Hyundai Motor India partnered with Mirchi to flag off the Beyond Mobility Campaign to focus on the three pillars - intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation. The objective for Mirchi was to recognize the consumer trends and insights to create multimedia solutions for various platforms like radio, digital, and music for the campaign.

Watch Mirchi RJ Naved interacting with Himanshu Sharma from Devnagri.com who worked towards transforming people's lives -

With a precise combination of execution, platform usage, and amplification, the campaign was promoted across different platforms in 9 major cities of the country for maximum reach. Along with brand spots, mentions, and special shows on Mirchi, the RJs interacted with people who represent expertise and profile in each pillar of the campaign.

Mirchi also hosted Virat Khullar, Marketing Head of Hyundai Motor India, to talk about the company's commitment towards intelligent technology, sustainability & innovation. Many local heroes from the top six metro cities were also invited to discuss their game-changing contributions to their respective fields. These segments were celebrated and cross-promoted on various multimedia platforms.

Catch Mirchi RJ Taran in talks with Shagun Singh from Geeli Mitti foundation, who is driving a change for a greener future -

The Beyond Mobility Campaign, as envisioned by Hyundai & Mirchi, focuses on transforming lives beyond mobility through ideas, concepts, products, which are customer-centric as well as socially responsible. Hyundai aims to embark on a journey that combines innovative ideas with connected mobile experiences through smart technology and emotional intelligence to provide quality solutions to the customers of tomorrow. Hyundai aims to connect customers with "Quality Time" to all those who engage with the brand.

Hyundai aims to address varied customer needs through its product, design, personal services, and mobility experiences. With future-ready technology and customer-centered solutions, it is all set to become a part of its customers' lifestyles, going beyond mobility.

Hyundai is moving forward with a vision to engage with people and strive to create every single touchpoint memorable with the brand. Hyundai believes truly that it is not just about the movement from one place to other but rather about the augmented product experiences, usage conveniences, intuitive solutions and proactive offerings - especially bearing in mind - generation MZ. Therefore, the brand is evolving towards creating an innovative ecosystem that takes care of everything with it - connected technology, choice of transmissions, convenience to own and lifestyle membership programs and much more!

Checkout Mirchi RJ Taran discussing how Rajesh Ranjan from Krishify went beyond basics for a better tomorrow -

With a strategy to provide multimedia solutions through radio, digital, and Gaana, Mirchi cross-promoted the Beyond Mobility campaign for Hyundai extensively. RJs of different cities put up nine videos on Mirchi World and their personal social media pages. Videos highlighted different initiatives taken by individuals under different pillars of the campaign no matter how big or small the initiative was as Hyundai truly believes that even the smallest of the efforts make a big difference in times to come. This campaign was also promoted through Innova audio solutions on Gaana.

Hyundai's Beyond Mobility Campaign, promoted by Mirchi, is all circling the centre of the company's focus; its beloved customers driven by its vision of "Progress for Humanity".

