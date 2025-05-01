Hyundai Motor India crosses 9 million domestic sales milestone; posts strong April 2025 performance

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1 : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 9 million units in domestic sales since the company's inception in 1996.

The announcement comes as HMIL marks a strong start to the new fiscal year with total sales of 60,774 units in April 2025, including 44,374 units sold in the domestic market and 16,400 units exported.

This milestone underscores Hyundai's steady growth and deepening presence in the Indian automobile market over nearly three decades.

Notably, the company's export operations continue to flourish, with a 21.5 per cent year-on-year growth in exports for April 2025, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' vision.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, "As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, that has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996. While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macro-economic factors, we continue to champion 'Make in India, Made for the World' emphasizing HMIL's strong focus on exports."

He added, "This has resulted in a robust 21.5 per cent YoY growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2 per cent growth during January to April 2025 as compared to same period in the previous year. Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year."

Garg acknowledged the challenges in the domestic market due to macro-economic headwinds but emphasized the company's continued focus on delivering value to customers and strengthening its export portfolio.

He also highlighted a 16.2 per cent growth in export volumes for the January-April 2025 period compared to the same timeframe last year.

Looking ahead, HMIL is preparing to expand its production capabilities, with operations set to begin at its new plant in Talegaon in Q4 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor