Hyundai Motor India Limited and Times Network Lead National Dialogue on Technology and Accessibility at Samarth India Conclave and Expo 2025

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra S. Shekhawat, and Actor Anupam Kher Highlight the Significance of Inclusivity and Equal Opportunity in a Rising India

New Delhi [India], November 21: Samarth India Conclave and Expo 2025 was organised in the national capital by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) in partnership with Times Network, India's premium broadcast network from the Times Group. Under the aegis of ‘Samarth by Hyundai', an initiative dedicated to recognising the potential and celebrating the strength of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the Conclave and Expo raised awareness on the importance of an inclusive society—one that focuses on driving social transformation by converging technology, innovation, and collaboration through storytelling.

The Conclave brought together Union Ministers, policymakers, technologists, innovators, advocates, and experts to discuss the crucial role of Assistive Technology and Accessible Infrastructure in enabling Persons with Disabilities to achieve their full potential. To further accelerate the endeavour, the Samarth Accessibility Metric (SAM), a benchmark of accessibility for built environments and spaces, was launched at the Conclave. Conceptualised by Times Network and developed by Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility, SAM provides a structural framework to self-evaluate public and private mobility infrastructure. Poised to become a national guideline for stakeholders towards measurable, accountable, and inclusive design practices, SAM is India's first accessibility rating system to enable unhindered access for every member of society.

Complementing the thought-leadership deliberations, startups and innovators at the Expo showcased adaptive mobility devices, AI-enabled navigation tools, and accessible digital solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for Persons with Disabilities. Curated by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) as the knowledge partner, organisations such as ALIMCO, the National Association for the Blind, and XL Cinemas, amongst others, presented technologies tailored to diverse disability needs.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, emphasised, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has taken significant steps since 2014 to strengthen dignity, accessibility, and equal opportunity for Persons with Disabilities. The introduction of ‘Divyang' as a concept has played a pivotal role in shifting societal attitudes, reducing stigma, and building confidence among the community. Our focus is to move towards a truly disability-neutral nation—one where every individual is treated with equal respect and has equal access to opportunities.”

He further added, “In sports, we have ensured full parity between Olympic and Paralympic athletes, enhanced accessibility across new stadiums and facilities, and celebrated our Paralympians with the highest national honours. Assistive technologies such as those showcased at the Samarth India Conclave will be instrumental in advancing this vision and enabling a more inclusive future for all.”

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, said, “India cannot call itself fully inclusive but we are on a transformative path. Inclusive tourism is not a niche concept—it is a national imperative. We are transforming India's tourism ecosystem using AI-driven travel guidance, screen-reader-friendly platforms, intuitive layouts, simplified travel information, and voice-assisted navigation. Digital accessibility will define physical accessibility. We are pushing for tactile exhibits, sign-language tours, audio-described heritage walks, sensory-inclusive events, and accessible museum infrastructure, amongst others.”

He reaffirmed, “India is not catching up with global accessibility standards; India is setting them. Accessibility is now embedded across airports, museums, heritage sites, digital platforms, smart cities, and the Swadesh Darshan project. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, development must include accessible infrastructure, education, mobility, culture, tourism, and above all, an accessible mindset.”

Mr Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we see mobility as more than movement—it is momentum for change. It is the strength to empower communities we serve and create a brighter future for all. ‘Samarth by Hyundai' represents a steadfast commitment to building a world where technology and humanity progress together. With the launch of the Samarth India Conclave & Expo, I am confident we can make accessibility universal and instinctive for every individual, everywhere.”

Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, expressed, “Samarth by Hyundai reflects our belief that accessibility is not an option; it is a fundamental right. With the first-ever Samarth India Conclave and Expo, we are proud to bring together India's most influential changemakers to accelerate inclusive progress. Through the Samarth Accessibility Matrix and support to assistive technology startups, we aim to empower transformative solutions for people with disabilities. Hyundai will continue championing initiatives that deliver real, measurable change and enable equal opportunity for all.”

Times Network stated, “As India's legendary media conglomerate, The Times Group has been a torchbearer for every major development of the nation. Our news powerhouse, Times Network, has been at the forefront and a catalyst for innumerable platforms and initiatives over the past decades. The opportunity to add value to this noble initiative by Hyundai, magnify its scale, and enhance the impact on the lives of Persons with Disabilities was therefore an extension of our own vision and philosophy. We are inspired by what this initiative can achieve.”

In its second year, Samarth by Hyundai spreads a simple yet powerful message: When capability is empowered, dreams are achieved. With this promise, the initiative has supported 26 para-athletes, conducted a bilateral Blind Cricket tournament, constructed ramps at public locations, instituted the Samarth think tank, featured stories of Catalysts for Change, spread awareness among 75,000 students, inspired #PledgeForInclusivity—a collective vow to make accessibility a shared responsibility—and launched a host of forthcoming activities in this endeavour to make every Indian truly Samarth.

The Times Group

The Times Group is the leading media conglomerate in India with premium offerings across diverse businesses such as Television, Digital, Print, Radio, Outdoor Media, Events, Music, Films, Real Estate Marketplace, Higher Education and Executive Education. The Times Group delivers the most compelling content to millions of viewers in India and across the globe. As India's most influential news and entertainment content provider, it houses some of the country's leading brands such as Times Now, ET Now, Times Now Navbharat, Mirror Now, ET Now Swadesh; Sports Now, Zoom, Movies Now; MN+; Romedy Now; MNX, Mirchi, Gaana, Magicbricks, Junglee Pictures, Times OOH, Times Music, Filmfare, Femina and ET Edge, among others. The Times Group's Bennett University and TimesPro are fast taking leadership positions in the higher education and executive education categories, respectively, and it has recently diversified into global Sports through a joint venture for the world's fastest-growing sport of pickleball.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.