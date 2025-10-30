Hyundai Motor India Q2 net profit jumps 14% on strong exports, SUV sales

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) reported a 14.3 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 15,723 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by robust export momentum and record SUV sales.

According to the stock exchange filing, its EBITDA, which stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, stood at Rs 24,289 million, up 10.1 per cent year-on-year. In comparison, revenue grew 1.2 per cent to Rs 174,608 million.

EBITDA margin improved by 113 basis points to 13.9 per cent, aided by a favourable product mix and cost optimisation.

Domestic volumes rose 5.5 per cent sequentially during the quarter, supported by GST 2.0 reforms and festive season demand. SUVs contributed a record 71.1 per cent to domestic sales, while rural markets accounted for their highest-ever share at 23.6 per cent. Exports surged 21.5 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 27 per cent of overall volumes.

For the first half of FY26, HMIL's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 338,737 million and PAT at Rs 29,415 million. EBITDA margin for the half year improved to 13.6 per cent, compared to 13.1 per cent in the same period last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, said, "We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14 per cent is a further testament of our "Quality of Growth" strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts."

Kim added that the GST reforms have acted as a catalyst for growth, and the company aims to sustain the industry's growth momentum in the coming quarters while expecting exports to surpass FY26 targets.

"The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry's growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26," Kim added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor