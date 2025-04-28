Hyundai Motor India's 'Brand i10' surpasses 3 million sales

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced on Monday that i10 has achieved sales of over 3.3 million unit sales in India and export markets.

Of these, HMIL has sold over 2 million units in India, and exported 1.3 million units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru. HMIL stands strong as India's largest exporter of passenger vehicles cumulatively, fortifying its position as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Company globally.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL said, "We are proud of the landmark achievement of surpassing 3 million cumulative sales of HMIL's brand i10. With over 2 million units sold in India and over 1.3 million units exported to global markets, brand i10 stands as a shining example of HMIL's commitment to delivering world-class products."

He also said, "What makes this milestone even more special is the fact that the current generation of i10 has achieved up to 91.3 per cent localization for the domestic market, while it is 91.4 per cent for the export models. This success reflects the trust of our customers, the strength of Indian manufacturing, and HMIL's dedication to creating smart mobility solutions for the world. With our upcoming plant in Maharashtra, we intend to expand exports to emerging as well as developed markets, increasing contribution of exports to overall sales and solidifying our commitment to Make in India, For the World."

Currently in its 18th year, brand i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has sold an average of 1 Lakh+ units of i10 annually in India.

HMIL introduced the brand i10 in India in 2007 with several attractive features including dual airbags, ABS and keyless entry. Over the years, the brand has consistently evolved as per the expectations and aspirations of Indian customers, setting benchmarks in its segment.

In its currently generation, the model offering has grown further, offering numerous safety features like six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD, 3-point seat belt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard, while providing latest features such as Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), cruise control, wireless phone charger, 20.25 cm touchscreen display audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor