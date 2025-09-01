Hyundai Motor India’s sales dip over 4 pc in August

New Delhi, Sep 1 Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday reported a 4.23 per cent decline in total sales for August.

The company sold 60,501 units during the month, compared to 63,175 units in August previous year.

According to the company, domestic sales stood at 44,001 units in August, lower than 49,525 units a year earlier.

Exports, however, rose sharply to 16,500 units from 13,650 units in August 2024, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year growth.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, said the company’s focus is to make India a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and Hyundai’s largest export hub outside South Korea.

“This ambition is gaining strong traction month-on-month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2025,” Garg said.

Between January and August 2025, HMIL has already exported 1,18,840 units, strengthening India’s role as a global manufacturing hub for Hyundai.

Garg added that Hyundai takes pride in the ‘Make in India’ vision and continues to deliver world-class products designed for both domestic and global markets.

“Transcending geographical boundaries, we at Hyundai Motor India take immense pride in ‘Make in India’ and continue delivering world-class, value-driven products that are tailored for global markets,” Garg stated.

He said the company’s strategy of combining advanced manufacturing technologies with India’s skilled workforce has helped support the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, while also boosting Hyundai’s position as a key global player in the automotive industry.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor on Sunday said that sales of its face-lifted Nexo hydrogen-powered sport utility vehicle (SUV) have reached nearly 7,000 units since its launch in June, far outpacing its predecessor.

