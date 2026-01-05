Hyundai's Genesis surpasses 1.5 million global sales milestone first time in a decade since launch

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 : Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury brand, Genesis, has surpassed 1.5 million units in cumulative global sales, reaching the milestone exactly 10 years after its initial market entry. This growth trajectory indicates a faster expansion rate than that of Toyota Motor Corp.'s luxury brand, Lexus, during its respective early years.

As per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the brand's cumulative global sales totaled 1,510,368 vehicles as of November 2025. The brand was first introduced on November 4, 2015, alongside the release of the G90 sedan.

"In its launch year of 2015, Genesis sold 530 vehicles in just two months. The following year, 2016, it made a strong impact by selling 64,000 units globally. Annual global sales have continued to rise steadily, increasing from 201,415 units in 2021 to 215,128 units in 2022, 225,189 units in 2023, and 229,532 units in 2024," the report said.

Through November of last year, sales reached 200,878 units, which represented a 5 per cent decrease compared with the same period a year earlier.

Despite the slight decline in total volume for the recent period, the brand noted that the proportion of overseas sales rose from 43 per cent to 46 per cent during that time. Genesis stated that this shift indicated that brand awareness continues to improve steadily in international markets.

The G80 remains the primary driver of the brand's volume over the past decade. It became the first model under the nameplate to surpass 500,000 units in cumulative sales, with 501,517 units sold through November 2025. The performance of the G80 solidified its position as the best-selling model in the luxury brand's lineup as it entered its second decade of operations.

