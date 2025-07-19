"I Gave Up Everything for This Film," Says Director Satyajeet on Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: "We don't ask for sympathyjust support for good cinema." Says, Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Director Satyajeet. Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai director Satyajeet opens up about his film and the experience of working with the cast. Set to release in cinemas across India on 1st August 2025, the film features an ensemble cast that brings together seasoned actors and emerging talent including Pranjal Shandilya, Swapnil Singh, Makrand Deshpande, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Jais, and Rohit Pathak, among others. The film is produced by IJM Productions.

Opening up about the struggles and preparations behind the movie, Satyajeet said, "This isn't just a film for meit's my life. Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai is releasing in cinemas across India on 1st August. But before that, I went through immense struggles. I gave up a lotmy cassette career, my corporate job, and even civil services after being selected. I don't want to get too personal, but I truly put everything on the line for this film."

Speaking about the motivation behind making the film and its subject, he shared, "There were two motives. First, it was my father, Dr. I. J. Mishra's dreamto create a film with an extraordinary female lead. The second was my own creative passion. I've always wanted to write, act, read, and create. This film gave me the chance to bring all that to life. We've chosen a very unique and powerful subject. Also, the music is truly special. Top singers have lent their voices, and the songs are fresh, emotional, and melodious. I believe the music will stay with people."

Talking about the cast, content, and the experience audiences can expect, he added, "The film features fresh faces along with experienced actors like Makrand Deshpande, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Jais, and Rohit Pathak. The content is original, relatable, and rooted in strong storytelling. We promise that after watching this film, you will take something with you."

Lastly, sending a heartfelt message to the audience, he said, "Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai is releasing across India. We've worked incredibly hard. Many people's lives are connected to this film. We don't ask for sympathy, just support for good cinema. It's tough to survive and reach audiences in this industry. So, we need the support of viewers. Come watch it, feel it, and let us know what it meant to you."

Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai is an emotionally powerful musical drama that entwines romance, spiritual awakening, and social transformation into a story that stays with you long after the final scene.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor