I Have Kids at Home--Which Grouts and Tile Adhesives Are Non-Toxic?

New Delhi [India], June 26: When Ritu and her husband began renovating their apartment, their two top priorities were simple: make the space beautiful and make it safe for their two little kids. Like most parents, they were concerned about sharp edges, slippery tiles, and loose plug points. However, there was one issue they had not anticipated. The hidden toxins in construction materials, especially tile adhesives and grouts.

During the tiling phase, Ritu noticed a strong chemical smell in the house. She began to worry if the construction materials could be harmful to her children breathing that air all day? Turns out, her concern was valid. Many adhesives for tile and grout for tiles contain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) that slowly release gases into the air. These emissions, over time, can irritate the eyes, trigger allergies, and impact indoor air quality. For homes with young kids, elderly residents, or pets, low-VOC materials are essential.

What Are VOCs and Why Should You Care?

VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) are substances that easily evaporate at room temperature, and they are commonly found in many construction and interior materials. These can include adhesives, paints, sealants, and even some cleaning products. Prolonged exposure to high VOC levels can contribute to respiratory issues and long-term health effects. Such products can cause harm to children whose immune systems are still developing.

During construction, it is common to overlook what is being used. Therefore, having knowledge of the products being used and their safety standards is imperative. Similarly, the tiles adhesives and grouts used during installation play a critical role, not just in durability but in health.

What is a Safe and Kid-Friendly Tiling Range for Home?

To help families like Ritu's, Birla White has a range of low-VOC tile adhesives and grouts. These solutions are formulated with minimal chemical emissions, making them a safer choice for enclosed and well-used spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Tile Adhesive: Birla White TILESTIX INTERO

This white cement-based tiles adhesive is designed specifically for interiors. It offers excellent bonding and water resistance. Moreover, its low-VOC formula is ideal for homes with children. Whether you are installing tiles in your kitchen or bathroom, TILESTIX INTERO ensures that the indoor air stays cleaner and safer.

Key Benefits:

-Pre-mixed polymer blend where no extra additives needed

-Self-curing properties that require less manual intervention

-Water-resistant which is perfect for wet areas

-Low VOC that promotes a healthier indoor environment

-Strong bonding that keeps tiles firmly in place over time

Tile Grout: Birla White TILELYNK

Grouting might be the final step in tiling, but it is just as important for wet areas. TILELYNK is a white cement-based grout for tiles with low VOC content, making it safe to use around children. It fills gaps effectively, resists stains, and prevents moisture build-up. This helps to keep mold and germs away.

Key Benefits:

- Stain-resistant which makes it easy to clean and maintain

- Flexible property does not crack due to movement or heat

- Long-lasting finish that holds up well in bathrooms, kitchens, and high-traffic areas

-Low VOC that makes it safe for your family and home environment

What are Some Tips for a Healthier Tiling Job?

If you are tiling a home with kids, here are a few safety-focused tips to keep in mind:

Ritu got a beautiful home along with the safe environment that she was hoping for. With Birla White's low-VOC adhesives for tile and grouts, her family could move back into their renovated home without worrying about air quality or hidden toxins. Therefore, if you are building or renovating a child-friendly home, non-toxic tiling solutions should be high on your checklist. Choose Birla White TILESTIX INTERO and TILELYNK Grout solutions that blend performance and safety in one.

To explore more safe and effective tile adhesives and grouts, visit Birla White Website.

