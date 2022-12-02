“I Love Creating Breakthroughs,” says “Coffee & More” Founder and Brand Owner Sachin Salunkhe

Sachin Salunkhe – Founder and Brand Owner of “Coffee & More”

India, December 2: In the world of fast-food restaurants offering frozen foods, Sachin Salunkhe and his team launched “Coffee & More” – a Quick Service Restaurant that offers irresistibly tasty food cooked with fresh ingredients. “Coffee & More” is one of Sachin’s initiatives with a cause. After launching the “Earth Care World Series” in Cricket to propagate the message of saving our planet, he is thrilled to establish a unique QSR format offering global cuisine with fresh food for every age and profession.

As per a recent analytical report on F&B, India’s food services market was estimated at ₹4,236 billion in FY20, Edelweiss said in its research note, citing data from Technopak. As of FY20—organized QSRs had a market size of Rs. 348 billion. Taking this into consideration, Sachin started a new venture in the QSR food industry. However, he did not want to make another F&B brand serving frozen food to customers and making profits.

“I have travelled globally, and there was one common problem – the unavailability of fresh food at a fair price. If QSRs have such a huge market, why not associate the concept with fresh food?” adds Sachin. “Coffee & More” is envisioned as a restaurant that serves fresh food quickly. Here, customers can also sit and work, as the restaurant provides complimentary WiFi services. The target audience for the restaurant is students, artists, professionals, bachelors, and everyone who wants fresh food.

Sachin mentioned fast-food recipes using fresh ingredients when asked what kind of dishes would be served. “We are experimenting with Global cuisine by adding a local touch to it and curating a menu that will be loved by all. There are endless options of fresh food that can be added to a QSR menu, and we are on a mission to do so. Our commitment to taste, freshness, and variety will be exemplary, and “Coffee & More” will surely put a smile on your face,” he adds.

Sachin is a passionate man. He has worked extensively in the Fintech industry as an entrepreneur. He has invested in 104 companies across different sectors. He studied MBA from Mumbai University and found interest in innovating products and services that could pioneer the market. In his early days, he worked with several financial institutions globally and on GRP (Global Remittance Platform) and GPP (Global Payment Platform). He also holds experience working with various clearing houses in different countries, such as Target, ACSS, CHAPS, etc. He has worked in multiple capacities with and worked with SWIFT to build a cross-border fund transfer platform.

Sachin is the founder of many global companies in Aviation, Telecom, food, sports, automobile, renewable energy, OTT platforms, FinTech, and Global Payments. Amongst his companies, OTMSPL is one of the biggest fintech companies in India, working on digital banking. He is the chairman of board members for many international companies like Eumsig Foodworks Pvt Ltd and Glocal Foodworks Pvt Ltd. He is also the founder of one of the influential fintech companies, Blackhat Syndicus.

To know more about “Coffee & More”, visit – https://thecoffeeandmore.com/

