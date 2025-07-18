I-T Department enables online filing via ITR-2 with some pre-filled data

New Delhi, July 18 The income tax return filing with ITR-2 with some pre-filled data through online mode has been enabled on the e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department said on Friday.

This means that all taxpayers, including salaried individuals who have taxable capital gains, can begin their income tax return (ITR) filing online on the portal using the ITR-2, starting today.

"Kind Attention Taxpayers! Income Tax Return Form of ITR-2 is now enabled for filing through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal," the Income Tax Department wrote on its official X handle.

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who have various income streams, including capital gains, multiple home properties, salaries or pensions, crypto, or other sources (apart from business or professional income) are subject to ITR-2.

Taxpayers using Excel utilities must generate and upload a JSON file, a file format used when downloading or importing pre-filled return data into the offline utility, to the portal, while the online utility is generally considered more convenient.

Online utility allows filing ITR from anywhere with internet access and at the taxpayer's convenience. It takes less time than manual filing, as the online system guides you through the process and pre-fills some details.

On July 11, the IT Department released the Excel utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 for Assessment Year 2025–26 (AY25-26), following the earlier release of utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4.

ITR-1 is for resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh, while ITR-2 applies to individuals or HUFs not eligible for ITR-1.

ITR-3 is meant for those engaged in business or profession with detailed accounting.

ITR-4 is for resident individuals, HUFs, or firms (excluding LLPs) with income up to Rs 50 lakh from business.

At the same time, ITR-5 is used by firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), Association of Persons (AOPs), and others.

Meanwhile, the Department has also enabled income tax audit using 3CA-3CD and 3CB-3CD on the e-filing portal.

The due date of filing of ITRs for AY2025-26 has been extended till September 15. Earlier, the deadline was July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor