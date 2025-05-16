iACE Launches Global iPGP Programme for Automotive Talent, Offering Direct Job Opportunities in Germany

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 16: The International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE), a premier skill development institute in India, has officially launched its new flagship programme the International Post Graduate Programme (iPGP) aimed at grooming the next generation of global automotive professionals.

This one-year, full-time training programme is designed for fresh engineering graduates and working professionals seeking to upskill, specialise, and explore international career opportunities. On successful completion, candidates will receive a job offer and visa assistance for employment in Germany the hub of global automotive innovation.

A Pathway to Global Automotive Careers

The iPGP course provides comprehensive training across the entire automotive value chain from mechatronics and e-mobility to diagnostics and vehicle servicing. The programme also includes mandatory German language training up to B1 level, a requirement for both workplace integration and visa eligibility.

Additionally, candidates will receive hands-on project-based learning, exposure to advanced tools and technologies, and real-world internships with leading global auto brands. Upon completing the TUV PersCert certification exam and course requirements, participants are guaranteed job placement in Germany with a starting salary of EUR2,500+ per month (approx. Rs2.25 lakh), along with equal social security benefits as German citizens.

Why Germany, Why Now?

Germany, a world leader in automotive innovation, currently faces a major shortfall of skilled automotive technicians over 5,000 positions need to be filled annually. As the country rapidly advances in electric mobility, smart manufacturing, and sustainable transportation, the need for globally competent professionals is more urgent than ever.

About iACE

Established in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., iACE is a state-of-the-art facility in Gandhinagar focused on advanced automotive skilling. The centre regularly collaborates with leading OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and international training bodies to offer industry-ready programmes for youth, professionals, and corporates.

With its hands-on approach, smart classrooms, and focus on real-time projects, iACE has become a trusted name in India's automotive skilling ecosystem.

Key Highlights of the iPGP Programme:

* Comprehensive Training: Covering the full automotive value chain including EVs, diagnostics, mechatronics, and service operations.

* German Language Proficiency: Training up to B1 level included in the curriculum.

* Global Certification: Industry-recognised certification exams.

* Internships: Real-world projects and internships with top brands.

* Guaranteed Employment: Direct job offer in Germany upon successful completion.

* Equal Benefits: Health insurance, pension, and social security benefits at par with German nationals.

* Accommodation & Meals: Included for all students during the course.

* Scholarship Opportunities: Eligible candidates may receive partial fee waivers based on merit and need.

Admissions Now Open

Applications for the first iPGP cohort are now open. Candidates with a degree in mechanical or automotive engineering or relevant work experience are eligible to apply. iACE will conduct a screening and orientation process to select motivated individuals ready to take their careers global.

For more details, visit www.iace.ac.in or follow iACE on social media for regular updates.

