IAF Elite Art Fair 2025 Set to Redefine South India's Art Landscape

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: After the phenomenal success of Oviya Sangamam 2025, which brought together thousands of art enthusiasts and resulted in over ₹30 lakh in sales, Selvakannan RathinamCEO of Indian Art Factoryis once again taking the lead to elevate Chennai's artistic presence on the national stage. His next venture, the IAF Elite Art Fair 2025, promises to be a transformative event that introduces the city to a grand-scale art show on par with exhibitions in India's major metropolitan centers.

Scheduled to be held from August 15 to 17, 2025, at the Wings Convention Centre, Shenoy Nagar, Chennai, the event is poised to be a first-of-its-kind art experience in Tamil Nadu.

A Game-Changer for Chennai's Art Scene

"The idea of an elite art fair isn't new to India, but it's definitely new to Chennai," says Selvakannan, with an evident passion for challenging artistic boundaries. "We've taken inspiration from cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, where high-end art events are the norm. Now, it's Chennai's turn."

Unlike the traditional perception of Chennai as being conservative or slow to embrace contemporary artistic innovation, Selvakannan is determined to break stereotypes and prove that the city is readyand eagerfor something more.

Making Elite Art Accessible

While most elite art fairs in other cities often remain out of reach for upcoming or mid-tier artists due to high participation costs, IAF Elite Art Fair 2025 strikes a balance. "In Mumbai, stall rentals range between ₹75,000 and ₹2,00,000," says Selvakannan. "We've deliberately priced ours starting at just ₹16,000 to make it inclusive and artist-friendly. This affordability has already attracted participants from eight different states, proving that Chennai has become a viable platform for serious artists from across the country."

The three-day fair is expected to draw over 500 artists and will feature a minimum of 5,000 artworks, including paintings, sculptures, crafts, and mixed-media installations. This diversity ensures that there will be something for every kind of art loverwhether they are seasoned collectors, casual buyers, or curious newcomers.

Learning from Oviya Sangamam

Selvakannan refers to the success of Oviya Sangamam 2025 as a powerful motivator for the Elite Art Fair. "That event saw 11,500 footfalls and significant sales. It was an eye-opener. We realized that Chennai's appetite for art is much larger than we thought. The success wasn't just in numbersit was in the conversations, the interest, and the awareness it created."

Building on that momentum, the IAF Elite Art Fair aims to create a more focused and premium experience that appeals to elite buyers and serious collectors while still welcoming broader public participation.

National Participation & Celebrity Presence

The Indian Art Factory has already received registrations from artists across India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and West Bengal. This national presence not only elevates the quality of the event but also fosters cultural exchange and artistic diversity.

To enhance the visibility and status of the event, Selvakannan and his team are in talks with celebrities, influencers, and art ambassadors, aiming to bring in a powerful mix of media attention and public curiosity. "We want to break the notion that elite art belongs only to certain cities. Chennai deserves that recognition," he says.

Redefining Public Perception of Art in Tamil Nadu

One of the core missions of the IAF Elite Art Fair is to educate and engage the public. "In Tamil Nadu, the concept of contemporary or curated art fairs is still new," Selvakannan notes. "Many people think art shows are only about traditional paintings or temple sculptures. We want to expand that perceptionart is vast, it's evolving, and it deserves a wider platform."

With the launch of IAF Elite Art Fair 2025, Chennai is ready to take a bold step forward in redefining its cultural identity. Under the leadership of Selvakannan Rathinam and the vision of Indian Art Factory, this initiative is more than just an exhibitionit's a movement aimed at rewriting the narrative of Chennai's role in the Indian and global art community.

Whether you're an artist seeking exposure, a collector in search of your next masterpiece, or simply someone who appreciates the transformative power of creativity, the IAF Elite Art Fair 2025 is an event not to be missed.

Mark your calendars: August 15-17, Wings Convention Center, Shenoy Nagar, Chennai.

Art in Chennai will never be the same again.

A Call to Artists and Art Lovers

The Indian Art Factory is currently inviting entries from artists interested in showcasing their work at this landmark event. With limited stall spaces available and growing national interest, artists are encouraged to act quickly.

To participate, Contact: WhatsApp: +91 81223 17518

Website: www.indianartfactory.com

