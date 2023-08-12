IAS officer Ashutosh Agnihotri launches his book “Kuch Adhure Shabd”

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Ashutosh Agnihotri’s book “Kuch Adhure Shabd” is a collection of Hindi poems which is a testament to the simple joys of life. The poetic manoeuvres around the contradictions of the world and our lives are unmatched. The warmth and familiarity of the emotions, which take shape through the author's words, immediately make one feel intimate with the book and one’s deepest thoughts. The verses flow beautifully and take the reader through the vast and varied vicissitudes of life - love, loss, friendship, hope, despair, perseverance, dejection, strength and courage.

Born in Kanpur in 1974, Ashutosh Agnihotri is a 1999 batch IAS Officer, a prolific writer, and an avid reader. His love for literature and the written word have led him to write several Hindi and English books, including “Os Ki Thapki”; “Spandan”; “Colours of My Wall: Not with the Same Brush”; “Love, Life and Longing”; “Peace of Mind: A Compilation of Random Thoughts”.

Ashutosh Agnihotri’s latest books –“Kuch Adhure Shabd”, “The Light of Love & Other Stories” and “Looking Beyond the Skies” – are, among other things, a beautiful bouquet of the most intricate human emotions and experiences that the author has skilfully woven together to create these magical masterpieces. They are a testament to his immense eloquent dexterity, which allows the reader to fully immerse in the setting of the book and identify with the lives of its characters.

In “The Light of Love & Other Stories”, the author has presented a mesmerising collection of short stories which emanate from the personal, yet relatable, experiences of the author. The characters in the stories feel so lively and present that the reader can easily identify with them and that’s how the author ensures that the reader belongs to the book as much as the book belongs to the reader.Each story unfolds like a delicate flower, revealing its unique beauty and depth. The author's mastery of language transports readers to different worlds, allowing them to experience a myriad of emotions in just a few pages.The diverse range of themes and genres in this anthology ensures there's something for every reader. From heartwarming tales of love and friendship to thought-provoking dilemmas of life and adventures of seafarers, the book offers an enchanting blend of storytelling that keeps you turning the pages.One of the highlights of the book is the author's ability to craft well-rounded characters within the constraints of short narratives. They breathe life into each protagonist, making it effortless to connect with their joys, sorrows, and personal growth. Additionally, the unexpected twists and turns in some stories leave one in awe and pondering long after one finishes the book. The author's descriptive prowess paints vivid images, making the settings come alive and allowing us to immerse ourselves fully in each story's world. All in all, it is a testament to the power of concise storytelling and leaves an indelible mark on the reader's soul.

“Looking Beyond the Skies” is a collection of essays that dive deep into the author's philosophical insights, providing abundant food for thought for the reader. The simplicity and originality of the book are felt from the fact that even the most critical topics and ideas have been expressed fluidly. The book is not just a pleasure to read but it also inspires one to think and see beyond the obvious. While the book is a great read for anyone who is interested in the nuances of life, certain chapters are highly recommended for Civil Services aspirants who aspire to enrich their essays and ethics answers. In the realm of contemplative literature, this book stands as a captivating tapestry woven with diverse ideas and perspectives. Comprising an array of thought-provoking pieces, this book offers readers a stimulating journey through a range of topics.The collection's strength lies in its ability to spark curiosity and encourage introspection. Each essay acts as a unique lens, inviting readers to examine conventional beliefs and explore novel viewpoints.

The ability of the three books to ignite conversations and inspire contemplation makes them a valuable addition to the bookshelves of those who appreciate the art of reflective reading.

